Macron state visit live: 50 migrants a week could be sent back to France under ‘one in, one out’ deal pilot
Emmanuel Macron and Sir Keir Starmer will round off three-day visit with announcement on plans to tackle small boat crossings
Up to 50 migrants a week could be sent back to France under a deal being thrashed out by France and the UK today during Emmanuel Macron's state visit.
The French president and Sir Keir Starmer will round off the three-day state visit with a press conference in London at which they are expected to announce new plans to tackle small boat crossings.
A deal has not yet been finalised but a pilot scheme could start as early as next week, according to reports, and could see migrants returned to France in exchange for those with genuine claims to be in the UK.
If such a deal were struck, it would only result in the return of a fraction of the 21,000 people who have made the channel crossing so far in 2025, a record for this point in a year.
In return, Mr Macron is said to be pushing for the UK to do more to address “pull factors” which are attracting people to make the dangerous crossing to the English coast.
Defence not affected by Brexit, says Macron
UK and French co-operation on defence “has not been impacted by Brexit”, President Emmanuel Macron said.
Speaking in French, he said: “On matters of defence and security, we have a solid history which has not been impacted by Brexit.
“Our two armies together really constitute the foundation of this European cornerstone that is Nato.”
UK and France to 'bring Putin to negotiating table', says Starmer
The UK and France share a “unique responsibility” for the security of Europe and will bring Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table over Ukraine, Sir Keir Starmer said.
Speaking at the Franco-British summit in Downing Street he said: “It’s right that we lead the response on Ukraine.
“Later today, Emmanuel and I will bring the coalition of the willing together again to rally even more support to keep Ukraine in the fight for now, and to drive Putin to the negotiating table.
“On all these fronts, we are working to meet danger and uncertainty together with a show of force, a show of unity.”
New tactics will tackle illegal migration, vows Starmer
The UK will address illegal migration with “new tactics” and a “new level of intent”, Sir Keir Starmer said at the start of the Franco-British summit.
The PM said: “In uncertain times, we achieve more by strengthening our relationship with our allies, so that is what today is all about working together on the priorities that we share as two nations.
“For us, it’s about delivering the changes that the British people want to see, and we will agree the situation in the Channel cannot go on as it is.
“So we’re bringing new tactics into play and a new level of intent to tackle illegal migration and break the business model of the criminal gangs.”
Attendees at the meeting in Downing Street included Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband.
Nigel Farage is on a boat in the English Channel this morning as Sir Keir Starmer thrashes out a migrant return deal with France.
The Reform UK leader claimed to see a boat with 78 illegal migrants on board intercepted by the French navy.
“There are 78 illegal migrants on board this boat in the English Channel. Only 4 of them are women and children,” Mr Farage said.
Meanwhile, the PM is meeting French president Emmanuel Macron at No10 this morning to reach a “one in, one out” scheme on migration.
Under the scheme, at least 50 migrants could be returned to France in exchange for those with genuine claims to be in the UK.
Pictured: Starmer and Macron's warm embrace outside No 10
French President Emmanuel Macron and Sir Keir Starmer embraced before the Franco-British summit where they are expected to discuss migration.
The pair shook hands and posed for photographs outside Downing Street before entering Number 10 on Thursday morning.
