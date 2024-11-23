Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Keir Starmer has faced accusations his government has ‘let off’ City lawyers and private equity firms while stripping cash from pensioners in the Budget.

Labour peer Lord Sikka even suggested enough money could be raised to cancel the party’s highly controversial winter fuel payment cut and scrap the much-criticised two-child benefit cap.

The row centres on the Rachel Reeves’ decision to hike employers’ national insurance contributions last month.

The move has led to howls of protest from businesses, charities and even GPs, who stand to be affected.

But members of limited liability partnerships (LLPs) escaped the tax raid.

open image in gallery LLPs escaped Rachel Reeves’ tax hikes (Dominic Lipinski/PA) ( PA Archive )

Many law, accountancy, architects and private equity firms structure themselves as LLPs, and their members are treated as self-employed for national insurance purposes, meaning they pay the lower Class 4 rate – despite often earning large salaries.

It was thought they government may look to close this loophole in October’s Budget, although such measures were not announced by the chancellor.

Lord Sikka, a former accountancy professor, said that the government had “let off accountancy, architects (and) private equity firms.”

He also suggested that the Treasury could have taken in £4bn from just four of the largest law firms, “enough to cancel (the) two-child benefit cap (and the ) winter fuel payment cut”.

Lord Sikka told The Independent there seemed to be “no political will” to change the situation.

Tax expert Dan Neidle called two years ago for the system to be changed and warned: "The UK taxes high-earning lawyers less than bankers. That’s irrational – and illustrates a wider problem with the tax system. It’s hard to change, but we’d all benefit if we taxed all income in the same way."

open image in gallery Ministers have defended plans to strip millions of pensioners of their winter fuel payments (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Wire )

Millions of pensioners are to be stripped of help to pay their winter fuel bills after Labour blamed the last Conservative government for leaving a £22bn black hole in the public finances.

Ministers have pledged to protect less well-off pensioners and urged them to apply for pension credit, under which they would still be eligible for the £200-300 payout this winter.

But they have faced accusations they risk forcing older people to choose between heating and eating.

Ministers said last month that they planned to write to 120,000 of the most vulnerable pensioners who they feared would miss out on the payments after the changes – but many face delays in having their applications for pension credits processed.

Labour faced its first backbench revolt over the two child cap, which affects 1.6 million children, earlier this year.

Charities, opposition parties and some Labour MPs all urged Sir Keir to abolish the cap, brought in as an austerity measure under the Conservative coalition government.

Introduced by the then-chancellor George Osborne in 2015, the policy limits child welfare payments to the first two children in most families.

The charity Action for Children has called the measure “cruel” and said it “creates and entrenches child poverty”.

The Treasury has been approached for comment.