Mandelson-Starmer latest: PM set for showdown with furious Labour MPs as he battles to save premiership
Starmer's political future hangs in the balance after chief of staff Morgan McSweeney quits over Mandelson scandal
Sir Keir Starmer is expected to face furious Labour MPs on Monday as he battles to keep them onside amid fallout from the Lord Mandelson scandal.
The prime minister’s chief of staff Morgan McSweeney resigned on Sunday over his role in the appointment of Lord Peter Mandelson as US ambassador.
In a statement announcing his resignation, he said he took “full responsibility” for the advice to Sir Keir to appoint Lord Mandelson despite his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
The PM is expected to address the parliamentary Labour Party at a meeting on Monday, with a number of MPs calling for him to follow Lord Mandelson and Mr McSweeney out the door.
Brian Leishman, the Labour MP for Alloa and Grangemouth said the prime minister should “question whether he should follow McSweeney’s lead” for the “good of the country”.
Other MPs have backed the prime minister but said Labour must become more “inclusive” if he is to survive in No 10.
Rachael Maskell told BBC Radio 4’s The Westminster Hour if he did not he would find it “difficult to continue”.
Watch: Gordon Brown backs Keir Starmer over Mandelson scandal
Morgan McSweeney's resignation statement in full
The prime minister’s chief of staff Morgan McSweeney resigned on Sunday following furore over the government’s handling of the Mandelson-Epstein scandal.
Below is his resignation letter in full:
“After careful reflection, I have decided to resign from the government.
“The decision to appoint Peter Mandelson was wrong. He has damaged our party, our country and trust in politics itself.
“When asked, I advised the Prime Minister to make that appointment and I take full responsibility for that advice.
“In public life responsibility must be owned when it matters most, not just when it is most convenient. In the circumstances, the only honourable course is to step aside.
“This has not been an easy decision. Much has been written and said about me over the years but my motivations have always been simple: I have worked every day to elect and support a government that puts the lives of ordinary people first and leads us to a better future for our great country.
“Only a Labour government will do that.
“I leave with pride in all we have achieved mixed with regret at the circumstances of my departure.
“But I have always believed there are moments when you must accept your responsibility and step aside for the bigger cause. As I leave I have two further reflections:
“Firstly, and most importantly, we must remember the women and girls whose lives were ruined by Jeffrey Epstein and whose voices went unheard for far too long.
“Secondly, while I did not oversee the due diligence and vetting process, I believe that process must now be fundamentally overhauled. This cannot simply be a gesture but a safeguard for the future.
“I remain fully supportive of the Prime Minister. He is working every day to rebuild trust, restore standards and serve the country. I will continue to back that mission in whatever way I can. It has been the honour of my life to serve."
Mandelson’s US ambassador payoff ‘to be reviewed by government’
A reported five-figure payoff received by Peter Mandelson as part of his exit package when he was sacked as US ambassador is being reviewed by the Foreign Office, it has been reported.
Lord Mandelson was fired over his relationship with the disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, and anger in Westminster has intensified after the latest release of documents, which indicated he leaked information to his friend while he was a government minister.
Defiant Starmer to take Labour message to country despite calls for him to quit over Mandelson
The Independent’s political editor David Maddox reports:
A defiant Keir Starmer is going to try to put himself front and centre of his beleaguered government’s fightback next week as calls grow for him to resign over the Mandelson scandal.
Downing Street has confirmed that the prime minister will be “out and about making the case for why [his Labour] government is delivering for working people” around the country next week as the fury over his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US escalates.
Watch: Starmer acted in 'good faith' over Mandelson, says McFadden
Editorial: Keir Starmer’s judgement should be questioned, but talk of change is premature
Starmer’s deputy warns Mandelson scandal will impact crucial by-election
The Independent’s political editor David Maddox and Whitehall editor Kave Devlin report:
Sir Keir Starmer’s deputy leader has warned the upcoming by-election in Gorton and Denton is a “dry run” for a general election as the prime minister – wounded by the Peter Mandelson scandal – faces a battle to cling on to the historically safe Labour seat.
Lucy Powell told The Independent that the vote, on 26 February, represents “a line in the sand” in Labour’s fight to stop the advance of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.
But she admitted she expects the Mandelson issue to come up on the doorstep, and she could not say that Labour was confident of retaining the seat or if the prime minister will show his face there.
More below:
Sir Keir Starmer to face furious MPs tomorrow
Sir Keir Starmer is set to face furious MPs on Monday as he battles to keep his premiership alive.
The prime minister will meet with the parliamentary Labour party on Monday morning in a bid to reassure his own party he is listening to their concerns.
He is also expected to give a statement on Mandelson scandal and his top aide Morgan McSweeney’s departure in Commons on Monday afternoon.
Lammy 'warned' Starmer about Mandelson appointment
Sir Keir Starmer is facing further backlash as it emerged that deputy prime minister David Lammy warned the leader about appointing Lord Peter Mandelson as US ambassador amid his links to Jeffrey Epstein.
Friends and allies of Lammy told the Telegraph he had been against the appointment of Mandelson and in favour of an extension of Dame Karen Pierce’s term in the role due to her connections to President Donald Trump’s inner circle.
Mr Starmer is said to be “devastated” over the scandal and contemplating whether to stay as PM, according to the publication.
New anti-corruption commission cannot guard against a PM's bad judgement, says Tory
Gordon Brown, who brought Peter Mandelson back into government in 2008, has been speaking out about his former business secretary, and calling for new anti-corruption measures to prevent the leaking of documents from government, which Mandelson is accused of doing.
Senior Tory Alex Burghart was asked if if a new anti-corruption commission would be a good idea, by Sky's Trevor Phillips and he responded: "It depends [on] what that commissioner would do, what their powers were, and who they were.
"I think it's very easy for politicians to, in a moment like this, say, 'if there was only one additional role then everything would be fine'.
"What's happened in this instance is that the prime minister had a clear choice, he had clear information, and he made a bad decision.
"And ultimately, there's nothing that can really guard you against that."
