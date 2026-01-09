Starmer speaks out over killing of Iran protestors amid crackdown on demonstrations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has denounced the killing of protesters in Iran, calling on Tehran to "exercise restraint" amid a crackdown on anti-regime demonstrations.

Weeks of unrest, initially fuelled by the nation's struggling economy, have led to the deaths of at least 48 protestors and 2,300 detentions.

In response, Iranian authorities have also cut off internet access and international telephone communications.

In a joint statement with the leaders of France and Germany, the Prime Minister said he was “deeply concerned about reports of violence by Iranian security forces” and “strongly” condemned the killing of protesters.

The leaders added: “The Iranian authorities have the responsibility to protect their own population and must allow for the freedom of expression and peaceful assembly without fear of reprisal.

“We urge the Iranian authorities to exercise restraint, to refrain from violence, and to uphold the fundamental rights of Iran’s citizens.”

Action has included chants in support of Iran’s pre-revolution leader, the shah, whose son Reza Pahlavi has called for further protests ( REUTERS )

Earlier, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said the Iranian regime was “doing what authoritarian governments always do when they are afraid” and “trying to silence the truth” by blocking internet access.

She said: “A regime that represses its own people, crushes rights and strips away basic freedoms is the same regime that exports terror, funds extremism and threatens stability far beyond its borders. Even here in Britain, Iran is trying to murder its political opponents.

“We stand with the Iranian people who want a secular, democratic future for Iran.”

Protests in Iran began on December 28 and have transformed into the most significant challenge to the regime for several years.

Action has included chants in support of Iran’s pre-revolution leader, the shah, whose son Reza Pahlavi has called for further protests.

The demonstrations have also renewed the confrontation between Iran and the US, with President Donald Trump warning that Tehran would “pay hell” if the authorities killed protesters.