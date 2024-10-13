Starmer vows bonfire of red tape to get Britain building ahead of investment summit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Sir Keir Starmer will promise a bonfire of red tape to get Britain building as he gathers global chief executives at an investment summit in the City of London on Monday.

The prime minister is pledging to “rip out the bureaucracy that blocks investment” and ensure regulators prioritise economic growth in their decision-making.

And laying the groundwork for a wave of deregulation, Sir Keir will say: “We’ve got to look at regulation where it is needlessly holding back the investment, to take our country forward.

Sir Keir during the Council of the Nations and Regions in Edinburgh ( PA Wire )

“Where it is stopping us building the homes, the data centres, warehouses, grid connectors, roads, train lines, you name it, then mark my words – we will get rid of it.”

After a chaotic first 100 days in government, Sir Keir will pitch to business leaders attending the gathering that Labour’s historic election win has given the government a “golden opportunity… to end chop and change, policy churn and sticking plasters that make it so hard for investors to assess the value of any proposition”.

He will tout the value of a steady, stable government, saying: “We have the determination, the focus on clear, long-term ends, a mission-led mindset that thinks in years, not the days or hours of the news grid, needed to unlock that potential. Do not doubt that.”

Sir Keir will plead for additional investment from business chiefs, telling them “private sector investment is the way we rebuild our country and pay our way in the world”.

Sir Keir will be joined at the historic Guildhall in the City of London by chief executives from Blackrock, GSK and pioneering automated driving start-up Wayve.

Rachel Reeves and Sir Keir Starmer have made rebuilding ties with business a priority ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The summit will see ministers and business leaders take part in sessions discussing how the UK can boost growing industries such as AI, clean energy and the creative sector.

Attendees will then be invited to an exclusive reception at St Paul’s Cathedral with the King.

The summit was hit by controversy on Friday after a key attendee, Dubai-based DP World, threatened to pull out over disparaging comments made by transport secretary Louise Haigh about its subsidiary P&O Ferries.

Ms Haigh had called the firm a “rogue operator” and said it should be boycotted over its sudden sacking of 800 British seafarers in 2022, replacing them with cheaper, mainly overseas, staff.

After a 24-hour scramble inside Downing Street which saw Sir Keir distance himself from Ms Haigh’s comments, DP World confirmed its chair Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem will attend the summit and a planned £1bn investment in the capital would go ahead.

Part of the PM’s deregulation drive will see the competition watchdog ordered to prioritise growth, investment and innovation in its work. He will also launch a review of the remit of other major regulators to ensure they are focused on growth.

Ahead of the summit, Downing Street said it had secured £24bn of private investment commitments from firms in the clean energy sector. Consumer health firm Haleon has announced a £130m investment in a new global oral health innovation centre in Weybridge, Surrey, to coincide with the summit.

The event has been welcomed by various business leaders who are attending. Wayve chief executive Alex Kendall said he was “delighted to join the inaugural International Investment Summit”.

“The UK has a strong opportunity to lead in Embodied AI, especially in automated vehicles. We look forward to continuing to work with the government to harmonise global regulations and scale UK innovation internationally,” he added.

Google owner Alphabet’s chief investment officer, Ruth Porat, added that Britain is “well-positioned to capture the many opportunities that AI can deliver”.

Ms Porat added: “The Investment Summit is an important moment to reflect on the progress to date, and how to best position the UK as a global leader in AI, with the economic and societal benefits this transformative technology can deliver today, and in the years ahead.”

Ahead of the summit, Sir Keir appointed Poppy Gustafsson, former head of cybersecurity firm Darktrace, to be his new “investment minister” in a bid to demonstrate the government’s commitment to strengthening ties with business.

She said: “It’s never been a better time to invest in Britain. This summit is a hugely significant moment to showcase the UK’s economic strengths on the world stage and I’m delighted to be part of the government’s important work to drive growth and investment across the UK.”