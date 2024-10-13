Britain Labour 100 Days ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The owner of P&O ferries will attend a key investment summit after Sir Keir Starmer distanced himself from comments by a minister who called the firm a “cowboy operator”.

After efforts by Downing Street to smooth relations, it is understood that DP World will now attend Monday’s gathering, despite the row over Louise Haigh’s comments about the firm.

It comes as scores of Labour MPs have urged Rachel Reeves to embrace spending tens of billions more on ailing public services ahead of the budget.

A group of 70 supportive Labour MPs have written to Reeves urging her to commit to a major rewriting of fiscal rules that would allow tens of billions to be poured into schools, hospitals and transport links.

The letter from the Labour Growth Group warns Reeves that Labour must not repeat mistakes by ducking the “tough choices required to unlock investment” and encourage growth.

“We give voice to the silent majority who benefit from economic reforms, infrastructure projects and growth, no matter how well organised the vocal minority,” the letter read.