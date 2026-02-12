Starmer latest: UK’s top civil servant Chris Wormald to stand down in another change at No 10
Sir Chris Wormald has stepped down as as the UK’s top civil servant and head of the civil service “by mutual agreement”, the Cabinet Office has announced.
It comes as Keir Starmer seeks to reset his Downing Street operation after controversies surrounding the appointments of Lord Peter Mandelson and Lord Matthew Doyle despite their association with sex offenders.
In a statement, departing cabinet secretary Sir Chris said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as a civil servant for the past 35 years, and a particular distinction to lead the service as Cabinet Secretary.
“I want to place on record my sincere thanks to the extraordinary civil servants, public servants, ministers, and advisers I have worked with.
“Our country is fortunate to have such dedicated individuals devoted to public service, and I wish them every success for the future.”
The Prime Minister said he was “grateful” for Sir Chris’s “long and distinguished career of public service” and his “support” as Cabinet Secretary.
Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has said he’s come to a mutual decision with Sir Chris Wormald that he would go.
Sir Chris was widely expected to be on his way out as the UK’s top civil servant as the Prime Minister seeks to reset his Downing Street operation after controversies surrounding the appointments of Lord Peter Mandelson and Lord Matthew Doyle despite their association with sex offenders.
Sir Keir said: “I am very grateful to Sir Chris for his long and distinguished career of public service, spanning more than 35 years, and for the support that he has given me over the past year.
“I have agreed with him that he will step down as Cabinet Secretary today.
“I wish him the very best for the future.”
Sir Chris Wormald will stand down as the UK’s top civil servant and head of the Civil Service, the Cabinet Office has announced.
Reform by-election candidate calls for ‘young girls’ to be given ‘biological reality’ check
Reform UK’s candidate in an upcoming by-election has called for women and young girls to be given a “biological reality” check, as he gave his views on how Britain should tackle its impending “fertility crisis”.
Days after The Independent revealed that Matt Goodwin previously suggested people who don’t have children should be taxed extra as punishment, an unearthed clip posted to his personal YouTube channel in November 2024 has shown the former academic warning that “many women in Britain are having children much too late in life”.
In the video, Mr Goodwin - who is standing for Reform UK in the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election - argued: “We need to explain and educate to young children, the next generation the severity of this crisis.
“We need to also explain to young girls and women the biological reality of this crisis. Many women in Britain are having children much too late in life and they would prefer to have children much earlier on.”
The club said: “Manchester United prides itself on being an inclusive and welcoming club.
“Our diverse group of players, staff and global community of supporters, reflect the history and heritage of Manchester; a city that anyone can call home. Since launching All Red All Equal in 2016, we have embedded equality, diversity and inclusion into everything we do.
“We remain deeply committed to the principles and spirit of that campaign. They are reflected in our policies but also in our culture and are reinforced by our holding of the Premier League's Advanced Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Standard.
“Over the course of this season, we have participated in events and initiatives at our men's and women's games marking mental health, LGBTQ+ inclusion, No Room for Racism, violence against women and girls and homophobic chanting.
“We have also celebrated our supporters' clubs' events, including our Disabled Supporters' Association's Christmas Party and our Jewish Supporters' Club's Chanukah event.
“In the weeks and months ahead, we will be supporting further initiatives in these areas.
“This all sits alongside the incredible work which the Manchester United Foundation undertakes in and around Manchester on a daily basis.Manchester United reflects the unity and resilience of all the communities we are so privileged to represent. We will continue to represent our people, our city and our fans with purpose and pride.”
Will lowering the voting age change Britain’s political landscape?
After first announcing it last July, the government has now introduced a bill that will give 16- and 17-year-olds the vote in a UK general election. This represents the biggest change to the franchise since 1969, when the voting age was lowered from 21 to 18.
The bill will also widen the range of ID that can be presented at polling stations, alongside tightening up the rules on foreign interference and large donations.
Jim Ratcliffe migration comments hypocritical after moving to Monaco tax haven, says minister
Who is Sir Jim Ratcliffe?
Sir Jim was born on a council estate in Failsworth on the edge of Manchester in 1952, growing up as a Manchester United fan.
Ratcliffe’s family eventually moved to Hull before he went on to study chemical engineering at Birmingham University, then gained an MBA from London Business School.
He began his career at Exxon Chemicals but saw his career trajectory shift after stepping into the world of private equity by joining US giant Advent International.
Sir Jim started to make major deals and ultimately led a deal to buy BP’s chemicals division in Hythe near Southampton with fellow businessman John Hollowood for around £40 million in 1992.
The business then snapped up more chemicals operations and floated on the London Stock Exchange in 1994.
However, in 1998 he left the business to set up his own enterprise, Ineos, starting the group with a deal to buy a Belgian chemicals site for £89 million.
He rapidly grew the business through a series of bolt-on deals, expanding into different areas of petrochemicals and products used across the oil and gas sector.
The business currently employs more than 26,000 staff across 27 countries.
In 2018, Ratcliffe was knighted for his services to business and investment.
Jim Ratcliffe's comments on migration are 'pejorative', says Mel Stride
Nigel Farage doubles down on his support for Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Ratcliffe described Nigel Farage as an “intelligent man” with “good intentions” in the Sky News interview in which he made his immigration claims.
The Reform UK leader has posted a video on social media supporting the Manchester United co-owner, saying: “Areas of our towns and cities have been completely changed. Jim Ratcliffe is right.”
Recap: Ratcliffe says he is sorry that his language offended some people
The Manchester United co-owner said: “I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe and caused concern, but it is important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth.
“My comments were made while answering questions about UK policy at the European Industry Summit in Antwerp, where I was discussing the importance of economic growth, jobs, skills and manufacturing in the UK.
“My intention was to stress that governments must manage migration alongside investment in skills, industry and jobs so that long-term prosperity is shared by everyone. It is critical that we maintain an open debate on the challenges facing the UK.”
