Watch live: Keir Starmer faces Kemi Badenoch at PMQs as his reset Brexit plans suffer another blow
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Watch live as Keir Starmer faces Kemi Badenoch at PMQs on Wednesday (4 December) as his reset Brexit plans suffer another blow.
The prime minister looks set to lose another key ally in a blow to his plans to reset the UK’s post-Brexit relationship with the European Union.
Michel Barnier looks likely to be ousted as French prime minister on Wednesday in a no-confidence motion after he pushed through a controversial budget without a vote.
If passed, it will bring down the government and force Mr Barnier’s resignation after less than three months on the job.
Wednesday’s head-to-head also comes as a report revealed UK interest rates will fall by less than expected over the next two years after the autumn Budget’s significant spending and borrowing plans.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said UK inflation will also surpass previous forecasts next year, with a headline inflation of 2.7 per cent for next year.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments