Former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has been appointed as the new French prime minister following weeks of political deadlock.

Mr Barnier, who negotiated Britain’s departure from the European Union between 2016 and 2019, has been tasked with forming a new government by French president Emmanuel Macron.

Mr Macron has spent weeks trying to find a compromise candidate for his minority government that would not be blocked by the powerful left-wing alliance in parliament or the hard right National Rally (RN).

French president Emmanuel Macron poses with former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier ( AFP/Getty )

The 73-year-old is seen as being more acceptable to Marine Le Pen’s National Rally and the moderate wing of the Socialist Party, the junior partner of the left-wing New Popular Front.

However, hard-left France Unbowed leader Jean Luc Melenchon slammed the appointment and said the new executive was “practically a government of Macron along with Marine le Pen” while calling for protests.

The 73-year-old is seen as being more acceptable to Marine Le Pen’s National Rally and the moderate wing of the Socialist Party ( REUTERS )

National Rally chairman Jordan Bardella, said: “We will judge his general policy speech, his budgetary decisions and his actions on the evidence. We reserve all political means of action if this is not the case in the coming weeks.”

Mr Barnier will be faced with the daunting challenge of trying to push through reforms and the 2025 budget through a hung parliament.

The left Front, which includes anti-capitalists, greens and communists, won the largest share of seats in snap elections that ended on 7 July.

Mr Macron’s centrist Renaissance bloc came second, with the populist National Rally in third place. The president previously refused to appoint a prime minister from the leftist bloc.

Mr Barnier was known as a tough negotiator during Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union. His appointment is likely to rile pro-Brexit groups in the UK.

Hard-left France Unbowed leaderJean Luc Melenchon has called for protests after Mr Barnier was appointed ( EPA )

He is a staunch pro-European and a career, moderate politician, but he toughened his discourse during his 2021 failed bid and said immigration was out of control.

Mr Barnier’s political views are overall quite close to Macron’s, and it was crucial for the French president that his new prime minister would not try to undo reforms pushed through over the past years, in particular Macron’s pension reform.

It remains unclear if the veteran politician will fully try to implement Macron’s political agenda or bring in new proposals. In any case, he will need to negotiate with other parties to get legislation adopted in parliament.

“This nomination comes after an unprecedented cycle of consultations, and in view of his constitutional duty, the president made sure that the prime minister and its government will have the most stable conditions possible,” the Elysée Palace said.