Man charged with arson after fires at Starmer’s properties

A 21-year-old Ukrainian man has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life after London properties linked to Sir Keir Starmer caught on fire.

Roman Lavrynovych, a Ukrainian national from Sydenham, has been charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers arrested the suspect in the early hours of Tuesday morning after fires at two homes in north London within 24 hours of each other.

Counter-terror police were investigating whether the fires were linked because of the properties’ connection to Sir Keir.

Forensics teams could be seen outside the prime minister’s former home ( Getty )

Scotland Yard was also looking into a vehicle fire on 8 May as part of the probe.

Lavrynovych is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “A man arrested in connection with a series of arson attacks in north London has been charged.

“Roman Lavrynovych 21 (06.02.04), of Sydenham, a Ukrainian national has been charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life.

“The charges, which were authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service, relate to three incidents - a vehicle fire in NW5 on 8 May, a fire at the entrance of a property in N7 on 11 May and a fire at a residential address in NW5 in the early hours of 12 May.

“Due to the property having previous connections with a high-profile public figure, officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have led the investigation into the fires.

“Lavrynovych was arrested in the early hours of 13 May and has remained in custody after warrants of further detention were obtained.

“He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday, 16 May.”

