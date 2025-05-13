Man, 21, arrested over arson attacks after fire at Sir Keir Starmer’s home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after two properties linked to Sir Keir Starmer were damaged in London.

The Metropolitan Police said the suspect was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday, where he remains in custody.

Emergency services were called to blazes at the doors of two homes in north London within 24 hours of each other – one just after 1.30am on Monday and the other on Sunday.

open image in gallery Police are investigating a fire at Sir Keir Starmer’s house (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

Police are investigating whether the fires were linked and counter-terrorism officers are leading the inquiry because the properties have connections to a high-profile public figure.

Scotland Yard is also looking into a vehicle fire on May 8 as part of the probe.

On Monday, a police cordon and officers, as well as investigators from London Fire Brigade (LFB), could be seen outside a Kentish Town property, where the prime minister used to live.

Sir Keir is understood to still own the home, but lives at the PM’s official residence in Downing Street.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "As a precaution and due to the property having previous connections with a high-profile public figure, officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command are leading the investigation into this fire.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish what caused it. All three fires are being treated as suspicious at this time, and enquiries remain ongoing."

The prime minister’s official spokesman added: “I can only say that the prime minister thanks the emergency services for their work and it is subject to a live investigation. So I can’t comment any further.”

Police were alerted by the LFB to reports of a fire at the residential address at 1.35am on Monday.

Damage was caused to the property’s entrance, but nobody was hurt.

In the early hours of Sunday, firefighters dealt with a small fire at the front door of a house converted into flats in nearby Islington, which is also linked to Sir Keir.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer giving a speech on immigration on Monday morning ( PA Wire )

One person was assisted to safety via an internal staircase by crews wearing breathing apparatus, LFB said.

The car fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday May 8, in the same street as the Kentish Town property.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper said she had been briefed about the incidents.

She told BBC Breakfast: “You are right that the police are investigating these incidents, and they have my full support in doing so.

“I have been briefed about these incidents but you will understand, as home secretary I obviously cannot comment in any detail on the investigations that are ongoing.

“We need to support the police in those investigations. The prime minister has thanked the emergency services.

“We really do have excellent police teams in this country who work on these investigations, and we will support them in that work.”

Speaking to Sky News, shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick said it is “important that the prime minister and anyone in public life has their family, their homes, protected”.

“We have robust disagreements in politics but I want to ensure anyone who chooses to go in to public life feels that they’ll be properly protected and that we have civility in our debate”, he added.

“It is absolutely wrong, disgraceful, for any individual to take the kind of action that we saw against the prime minister’s home.”