Police launch urgent probe into fire at Keir Starmer’s north London home

Nobody was hurt in the fire, but Sir Keir Starmer’s door was damaged

Archie Mitchell
Monday 12 May 2025 11:36 EDT
Comments
Pro-Palestine protesters demonstrate outside Keir Starmer's London home

Police have launched an urgent probe a fire broke out at Sir Keir Starmer’s home in north London in the early hours of this morning.

The London Fire Brigade attended the property after reports of a fire shortly after 1.30am. The door to the property was damaged, but nobody was hurt.

The home has been targeted repeatedly by protesters, including pro-Palestinian activists who have staged demonstrations outside the property.

The house has been rented out since Sir Keir moved into Downing Street
The house has been rented out since Sir Keir moved into Downing Street (Getty)

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “On Monday, 12 May at 01:35hrs, police were alerted by the London Fire Brigade to reports of a fire at a residential address.

“Officers attended the scene. Damage was caused to the property’s entrance, nobody was hurt.

“The fire is being investigated and cordons remain in place while enquiries continue. Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 441/12 May.”

A Downing Street spokesman added: “The prime minister thanks the emergency services for their work. The incident is subject to a live investigation and we won’t be commenting further."

The prime minister’s door was damaged in the fire
The prime minister’s door was damaged in the fire (PA Wire)

A pro-Palestinian group known as Youth Demand sparked outrage last April by targeting Sir Keir’s family home with banners demanding he “stop the killing” in Gaza and placing rows of children’s shoes in front of his door.

Three people were charged over the protest but avoided jail, while MPs from across the political spectrum condemned the targeting of private homes. Sir Keir’s home has been rented out since he moved into Downing Street following Labour’s landslide general election win last July.

In a separate incident before Sir Keir had moved out of the house, Just Stop Oil protesters were moved on by police after turning up outside to sing climate change-themed Christmas carols.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...

