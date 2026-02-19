Starmer says ‘no one above the law’ over Andrew-Epstein allegations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor should speak to the authorities in the UK and US about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The prime minister piled more pressure onto the former prince, as he joined calls for him to testify about his links to the late paedophile financier.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, the Sir Keir insisted that “nobody is above the law”, and said: “Anybody who has any information should testify. So whether it’s Andrew or anybody else, anybody who has got relevant information should come forward to whatever the relevant body is, in this particular case we’re talking about Epstein, but there are plenty of other cases.

“Anybody who has got information relating to any aspect of violence against women and girls has, in my view, a duty to come forward, whoever they are.”

Sir Keir added: “One of the core principles in our system is that everybody is equal under the law, and nobody is above the law, and it is really important that is applied across the board.

“That is the principle. It’s a long-standing principle, it’s a very important principle of our country, our society, and it applies, and it has to apply in this case, in the same way as it would apply in any other case.”

On Wednesday, Chancellor Rachel Reeves also added her voice to those calling on Andrew to speak about what he knows about the Epstein scandal, saying he “owes it to the victims”.

The former prince has been further embroiled in the Epstein scandal after the latest tranche of released materials shedding further light on his ties to the disgraced financier.

Emails released appeared to show the former duke – who served as trade envoy between 2001 and 2011 – sharing confidential reports from his role as the UK’s trade envoy with Epstein.

A photo was also released of him kneeling over an unidentified woman who was on the floor.

More follows...