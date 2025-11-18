Shabana Mahmood tells Nigel Farage to ‘sod off’ after invite to join Reform

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shabana Mahmood has told Nigel Farage to “sod off” after he accused her of copying his policies on curbing illegal migration, even making a tongue in cheek offer to her to join his party.

The home secretary responded angrily to a series of jibes by the Reform leader in response to her controversial new proposals, telling Sky News: “Nigel Farage can sod off. I am not interested in anything he has to say.”

Ms Mahmood gave the same response when challenged about backing by far-right activist Tommy Robinson for her proposals, saying: “He can sod off too.”

open image in gallery Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood told MPs the UK was an ‘open, tolerant and generous country (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

It is the second time in less than 24 hours that the outspoken home secretary has used profane language in defending the government’s latest attempt to reduce the number of asylum seekers.

Accused in the Commons by Lib Dem MP Max Wilkinson of fuelling racial tensions, Ms Mahmood, whose parents emigrated to the UK from Pakistan, shot back: “I wish I had the privilege of walking around this country and not seeing the division that the issue of migration and asylum system is creating across this country.

“Unlike him, unfortunately, I am the one that is regularly called a f***ing p*** and told to go back home.”

It came as Ms Mahmood unveiled a raft of hardline measures on Monday aimed at discouraging asylum seekers and making it easier to remove those who have no right to remain in the country.

Her retort to Mr Farage came after he had reacted to her proposals to slash immigration by releasing a provocative statement saying: “The home secretary sounds like a Reform supporter.”

Asked about his remarks, Ms Mahmood told Sky News: “I'm not really interested in anything that Nigel Farage has to say. I think that there are various individuals, at the moment, that are seeking to make mischief.”

She added: “Honestly Nigel Farage can sod off I’m not interested in anything he’s got to say.”

Pressed on whether she is okay with comparisons being made between Labour and Reform, Ms Mahmood said: “He’s making mischief so I’m not going to let him live rent free in my head.

“Just because he said something doesn't mean to say that I have to respond to it”.

“The Reform Party currently has a policy to rip up indefinite leave to remain for those who have been long term settled in our country. That is immoral. It's deeply shameful, and it is the wrong policy”, she added.

open image in gallery Nigel Farage can ‘sod off’, says Shabana Mahmood ( House of Commons )

When asked about far-right activist Tommy Robinson’s backing of Labour’s asylum plans, Ms Mahmood added: “That individual - he can sod off too”.

The home secretary’s plans have come under fierce attack from up to 20 Labour MPs.

Folkestone and Hythe MP Tony Vaughan, a former immigration lawyer, said ministers’ rhetoric “encourages the same culture of divisiveness that sees racism and abuse growing in our communities”, and warned: “We have taken the wrong turning.”

Mr Vaughan said plans to review refugees’ status every few years would divert “huge amounts of resources away from making our asylum system work”.

Sarah Owen, chair of the women and equalities committee, labelled the policies “repugnant” while Stella Creasy, the Labour MP for Walthamstow, said the changes were “performatively cruel”, adding: “It doesn’t have to be like this. There is a better way forward rooted in Labour values that also ensures control at our borders.”

But she has won further support from Tory leader Kemi Badenoch who has vowed to back aspects of the government’s plans.