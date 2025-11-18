Labour to deport more families under Mahmood’s new asylum crackdown despite growing backlash - latest

Mahmood swears in Commons as she says she has been a victim of racial slurs

Families with children will be subjected to enforced returns if they refuse financial support offered to them by the government to return to their home country, if their asylum application has failed.

The controversial move is one of many sweeping changes announced by the home secretary to clamp down on illegal immigration.

Shabana Mahmood has said the current asylum system is “out of control and unfair” and said that the “pace and scale of change has destabilised communities” as she faces growing backlash from Labour backbench MPs.

A number of Labour MPs expressing their opposition to the planned reforms, which will see the government overhaul human rights laws in a bid to ramp up deportations.

Stroud MP Simon Opher said Labour should “stop the scapegoating of immigrants because it’s wrong and cruel” adding “we should push back on the racist agenda of Reform rather than echo it”.

Other backbenchers have also voiced concerns, with one saying the government’s policy was a “visionless shambles” and another warning “performative cruelty” would undermine efforts to solve problems in the immigration system.

Mahmood has outlined a raft of radical measures, including how the government will attempt to change the way the European Convention on Human Rights is interpreted by UK judges in a bid to stop asylum seekers using their rights to a family life to avoid deportation.