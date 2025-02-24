Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A minister has failed to rule out Russia returning to the G7 group of nations on the third anniversary of Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Security minister Dan Jarvis was pressed on whether Russia should be allowed to return to the international forum of countries, saying that it is “a matter to be discussed with international allies”.

“And that is a matter that no doubt will be considered at the point at which the conflict in Ukraine has been concluded. And we need to get to that point as quickly as we possibly can,” Mr Jarvis told Times Radio.

open image in gallery Security minister Dan Jarvis said Russia’s readmission to the G7 was ‘a matter to be discussed with international allies’ ( PA Archive )

He described Sir Keir Starmer as an “honest broker” among international allies, adding that there is “a range of conversations taking place with international allies”.

“And the prime minister will be discussing, I'm sure, a range of matters relating to Russia and Ukraine and other matters as well,” Mr Jarvis added.

Russia was expelled from what was then the G8 in 2014 over its illegal annexation of Crimea, and the UK’s policy was previously to oppose its readmission, as has been proposed by Donald Trump.

In 2020, Downing Street confirmed Britain would use its veto to block Russia’s readmission, while in February Mr Trump has again floated Russia’s readmission to the group of the world’s major industrialised democracies.

“I'd love to have them back, I think it was a mistake to throw them out,” Mr Trump said following a call with Putin this month.

Russia has previously said it has no intention of returning to the G7 group.

open image in gallery Donald Trump has called for Russia’s readmission to the G7 ( PA Wire )

Mr Jarvis’s failure to rule out Russia being readmitted comes ahead of a crunch meeting between Sir Keir and Mr Trump in the White House on Thursday, with British ministers desperate to avoid criticising the president for fear of being dragged into a trade war with the US.

The security minister stressed that Britain is doing “everything that we possibly can to put further pressure on Russia”, and that Sir Keir will be “discussing these matters with the president later this week”.

“These are things that are being discussed. But there is a very clear and united message going to Russia, which is that they need to end their illegal invasion of Ukraine,” Mr Jarvis added.

His comments, on the third anniversary of Putin’s full-scale invasion, came as foreign secretary David Lammy prepares to announce a fresh wave of sanctions against Russia, set to be the biggest since the early days of the conflict.