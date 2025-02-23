Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain will hit Russia with new sanctions to mark the third anniversary of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine amid a growing rift between the US and Europe in support for Volodymyr Zelensky.

Sir Keir Starmer is planning a “triple whammy” of measures to support Kyiv, including the fresh sanctions as well as military aid and a crackdown on Russian dirty money in the UK.

In a bid to “turn the screws” on Putin’s regime, David Lammy said he would on Monday announce the biggest package of measures since the early days of the conflict.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer and David Lammy are hoping to pile pressure on Vladimir Putin ( AP )

The foreign secretary said they aim to hit the country's revenues and hamper Putin's "military machine".

The sanctions come ahead of a meeting between Sir Keir and Donald Trump in Washington next week, with the US president accusing Britain and France of having “done nothing” to end the war in Ukraine.

Mr Trump has also been condemned for claiming that Kyiv started the war and describing Mr Zelensky as a “dictator”.He has also sidelined Ukraine from negotiations on ending the conflict with Russia, defying European calls for Mr Zelensky to have a role in peace talks.

open image in gallery The measures come amid a growing rift between the US and Europe over Ukraine ( AFP via Getty Images )

Mr Lammy said the UK would continue to work with US and European partners to achieve "sustainable, just peace", but repeated calls for Ukraine to be involved.

Sir Keir will have to walk a tricky line when he meets Mr Trump in Washington, balancing the UK's support for Ukraine with the need to keep the US onside.

Mr Lammy highlighted Britain’s commitment to provide £3 billion of military support each year to Ukraine “to put Ukraine in the strongest position possible” as well as Sir Keir’s offer to provide UK troops as part of peacekeeping forces if necessary.

open image in gallery David Lammy will hail his sanctions as the biggest since the early days of the war ( Ben Whitley/PA Wire )

He added: "Off the battlefield, we will work with the US and European partners to achieve a sustainable, just peace, and in doing so, remaining clear that there can be nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.

"This is also the time to turn the screws on Putin's Russia. Tomorrow, I plan to announce the largest package of sanctions against Russia since the early days of the war - eroding their military machine and reducing revenues fuelling the fires of destruction in Ukraine."

He said it was time for Europe to "double down" on support for Ukraine and seek "peace through strength".

Sources told the Telegraph the Ministry of Defence would announce new details of military aid for Ukraine alongside the sanctions, while the Home Office will launch a crackdown on Russian “dirty money”, with Whitehall figures describing the plans as a “full triple whammy”.

Sir Keir is also expected to confirm a timeline to raise Britain’s defence spending from 2.3 to 2.5 per cent of GDP when he visits Washington, as well as giving Mr Trump an invitation for a state visit from the King.

Mr Lammy added: "As we mark three years since Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine, we also mark three years of Britain standing united with Ukraine, supporting them through military and humanitarian aid, welcoming Ukrainian refugees to our communities and standing firm against Putin's aggression, his imperialist aims, and his threat to our continent's security.

"This is a critical moment in the history of Ukraine, Britain and all of Europe.

"The repercussions of Putin's invasion have already been felt far beyond the frontline, and here in the UK - including through increased energy prices, which have hit British families hard.

"And the threats to the UK, our institutions and way of life go far beyond that, showing that we must never take our security for granted."