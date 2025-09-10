UK fires warning shot to Putin and says Poland airspace breach has ‘united’ Nato

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Healey has asked the UK armed forces to bolster Nato’s air defences over Poland after the country was forced to shoot down Russian drones in its airspace following an “extremely reckless” move by Vladimir Putin.

Giving a statement after talks in London with defence officials from Poland, Italy, France and Germany, the UK defence secretary said Putin’s aggression “only serves to strengthen the unity between our Nato nations”.

Addressing the Russian leader directly, he added: “Your aggression only serves to strengthen our determination to stand with Ukraine. And your aggression reminds us that a secure Europe needs a strong Ukraine and that the security of Europe starts in Ukraine.”

open image in gallery Defence secretary John Healey met his counterparts from the E5 Group of nations, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and the UK, at Royal Artillery Barracks in Woolwich ( PA )

It came after Sir Keir Starmer condemned Russia’s “egregious and unprecedented violation” of Nato airspace after Poland’s airspace was violated by multiple Russian drones and those that posed a direct threat were shot down.

Mr Healey said the West is facing a “new era of threat”, warning that Putin has displayed a “new level of hostility against Europe”.

In a message to the people of Poland, the defence secretary said: “We will support you, our Polish friends. As your Nato ally, we will play our part to help secure the safety of your people. And following our discussions today, I’ve asked our UK armed forces to look at options to bolster Nato’s air defences over Poland.”

Closing out his address, he said: “We leave here today as E5 nations – Europe’s top defence spenders – more united, more determined to confront this new era of threat, to step up further for Ukraine and to continue to boost our defence spending, as we increase war-fighting readiness.

“We do this to make our citizens and to make Europe, secure at home, and strong abroad.”

Polish defence minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz had been due to attend the meeting of E5 defence ministers at the Royal Artillery Barracks in Woolwich, but flew home early on Wednesday morning after the airspace incident.

In the wake of the attack, Donald Tusk warned that Poland is as close to conflict as it has been since the Second World War.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir and Nato chief Mark Rutte ramped up pressure on Russia, saying that further sanctions must be imposed on Putin to force him to engage with peace talks.

The prime minister hosted Mr Rutte at Downing Street on Wednesday afternoon, after the Nato secretary general joined a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG).

It came three days after Russia’s largest aerial attack on Ukraine since the war began, an assault that hit a key government building in Kyiv for the first time.

Volodymyr Zelensky said around two dozen Russian drones may have entered Polish airspace during the night and that his military was working to verify this.

Mr Kamysz had suggested it was more than 10 but did not specify an exact number.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer has condemned Russia’s ‘egregious and unprecedented violation’ of Nato airspace ( House of Commons/UK Parliament )

Downing Street dubbed the strikes “extremely reckless”, saying they speak to Putin’s “disregard for peace”.

“We will continue to work with Nato allies and beyond to protect the alliance,” the official added, saying plans for a ‘coalition of the willing’ will continue to ramp up so it is ready to go when Putin is ready for peace.

Dutch F-35 fighter jets stationed in Poland under Nato provided support to the Polish air force overnight.

Sir Keir said he had been in touch with Mr Tusk to make clear the UK’s support for Poland and Ukraine, and thanked Nato and Polish forces for their rapid response. It is understood there was no direct UK involvement in the strikes.

“This morning’s barbaric attack on Ukraine and the egregious and unprecedented violation of Polish and Nato airspace by Russian drones is deeply concerning,” Sir Keir said in a statement.

“This was an extremely reckless move by Russia and only serves to remind us of President Putin’s blatant disregard for peace, and the constant bombardment innocent Ukrainians face every day.”

The prime minister said the UK and partners will continue to “ramp up the pressure on Putin until there is a just and lasting peace”.

The defence secretary said Russia’s actions were “reckless, unprecedented and dangerous” and said Europe was facing “escalating Russian aggression”.

He said: “Last night Putin took this aggression to a new level of hostility. A violation of Polish airspace deep enough for Warsaw airport to be closed and Nato jets forced directly to shoot down Russia’s drones while, of course, the attacks on Ukraine continue to intensify.

“Poland’s direct defensive military action last night is the first of its kind since Putin launched his illegal invasion in 2022. Minister Kosiniak Kamysz was rightly heading home to Poland very early this morning to deal with this attack.

“Russia’s actions are reckless, unprecedented and dangerous. We totally condemn these attacks, and we say to President Putin: Your aggression only strengthens the unity between Nato nations.”

European leaders echoed concern that Russia’s actions were part of a pattern of escalation, with the EU’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas dubbing it the “most serious European airspace violation by Russia since the war began”.

She said the attack appeared to have been “intentional, not accidental”.

French president Emmanuel Macron said the incursion of Russian drones was “simply unacceptable” and that he would be speaking to Mr Rutte.