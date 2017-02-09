Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform UK has won the Runcorn and Helsby by-election by just six votes - an extremely narrow victory that will serve as a major boost to Nigel Farage’s party.

The party claimed victory in the early hours of Friday morning with 12,645 votes, after the contest sat on a knife edge for hours as a full recount was called, with just a few votes sitting between Reform and Labour.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party had held the area for more than 40 years and the seat was won by Labour’s Mike Amesbury at the 2024 general election with a sizeable majority of almost 15,000 votes.

Sarah Pochin wins in Runcorn ( Independent )

Amesbury resigned in February after he was convicted of assault for punching a constituent, triggering Thursday’s by-election.

The vote was the first major test for both Reform and Sir Keir’s government after last year’s historic general election victory, nine months into a Labour government where Mr Farage’s party had been leading in the polls.

In results declared at around 6am on Friday morning, Labour came in second with 12,639 votes, while the Tories’ Sean Houlston lagged behind in third with 2,341 votes.

The vote was evenly split between Reform UK and Labour, with Ms Pochin taking 38.72 per cent of the vote and Labour taking 38.70 per cent.

Turnout in Runcorn was also much higher than expected, with, sitting at 46.33 per cent - while count agents in the constituency were expecting it to sit at around 30 per cent.

In her victory speech, Ms Pochin declared: "The people of Runcorn and Helsby have spoken".

Addressing the audience in the count hall, Ms Pochin added: "I'm in politics to serve. I'm in politics because I care. And I'm in politics to be a voice for those who need representation.

"I will serve you, I will care for you, and I will speak for you. I know our victory here in Runcorn and Helsby will inspire the rest of the country to believe that they too can stand up for fairness, for what is right, and so our British values and their voices can be heard."

Meanwhile, Mr Farage said it was a “big moment” for Reform UK, adding that the party is growing in popularity “right across England”.

However, a Labour spokesperson said by-elections are “always difficult for the party in government”, adding that the events that triggered the Runcorn and Helsby vote made it “even harder”.

It came as hundreds of council seats and four mayoralties were contested around England, with the Tories bracing for heavy losses having previously held a majority of the seats.

Labour’s ability to hold the Runcorn seat came under increasing doubt ahead of polls opening, amid plummeting approval ratings.

The party’s declining position in the polls was triggered by concern over the government’s controversial decision to slash welfare payments and means test the winter fuel allowance, alongside mounting concern over the state of the economy.

Ahead of the by-election, there was talk of a pact between Reform and the Tories after Conservative MP, with former Cabinet minister Esther McVey saying her party should let Nigel Farage’s party win the by-election.

As the Conservatives continued to lag behind in the polls, Ms McVey appeared to defy party leader Kemi Badenoch and advocate for an alliance with Mr Farage’s party.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...