Local elections live: Labour, Reform and Tories prepare for results as polls close and vote counting begins
Results for Nigel Farage and Runcorn and Helsby by-election will be most keenly awaited as Conservatives expect heavy losses
Politicians and councillors from Labour, the Tories and Reform UK are anxiously awaiting results as counting begins in local elections and a by-election – the first major test of opinion for Sir Keir Starmer’s government.
In a highly fragmented party system, the votes will show whether Nigel Farage and Reform UK have maintained their high poll ratings since last summer.
The Tories, defending 954 seats, are bracing themselves for heavy losses.
Tory grandees have warned their party against doing deals with Reform UK.
Labour has been particularly keen to win the by-election in Runcorn and Helsby in Cheshire, called when former Labour MP Mike Amesbury was convicted of assault.
A total of 1,641 council seats are up for grabs in 23 local authorities across England.
A key test for all parties will be in the six mayoral contests for the west of England, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, North Tyneside, Doncaster, Greater Lincolnshire, and Hull and East Yorkshire.
Local elections analysis: How to judge a good - and disastrous - night for Labour, Reform and Tories
Polls have closed in the local elections in various parts of England and the Runcorn and Helsby by-election with all the main parties now busily trying to manage expectations in case they fall below what is predicted for them.
However, the results of the county council and mayoral elections as well as the by-election will give an indication of how well or badly the parties are doing in reality.
Many parts of the country did not have a vote but real elections are in some ways a much better indicator of a party’s political strength than the polls.
The Independent’s political editor David Maddox explains:
How to judge a good - and disastrous - local elections for Labour, Reform and Tories
Counting to begin as polls close
Counting is about to begin as the polls close right now.
Most councils will not begin counting the votes of local and mayoral elections until the morning, but a handful of results will arrive overnight.
Party system being disrupted more than ever
Sean O’Grady explains why political leanings are so fragmented:
Could these local elections change the party political landscape?
Every council and mayoral election taking place
Voting in nine places has been postponed until next year. Full details:
Every council and mayoral election taking place this week
Ask our chief political commentator John Rentoul anything in exclusive Q&A
With dozens of councils, mayoralties and a high-stakes parliamentary by-election in Runcorn and Helsby up for grabs, the results could reshape the political map in ways that will reverberate far beyond Thursday night.
So, which seats really matter? How much trouble are the Tories in? Can Reform turn headlines into votes? And how fragile is Labour’s new electoral coalition?
Join The Independent’s chief political commentator John Rentoul live at midday tomorrow as he answers your questions on all the key contests, party strategies, and what the results tell us about Britain’s fast-changing political landscape:
Local elections 2025: Ask John Rentoul anything in exclusive Q&A
What ID do I need to vote?
Voters heading to the polls today will need to bring a form of ID in order to cast their ballots – and will already need to have registered to vote.
There are more than 20 types of photographic ID which are valid, such as passports, driving licences, older and disabled persons’ bus passes, armed forces veteran cards, and Oyster 60+ cards.
Farage shares hopes for Reform
In an interview with Sky News on Wednesday, Nigel Farage claimed he expected Reform to win “two or three” of the six mayoralties up for election today, claiming he was “confident” of a win in Hull and “reasonably confident” of victory in Lincolnshire.
He also said he was “optimistic” about the Runcorn and Helsby by-election but stopped short of predicting a win.
Farage calls for end to funding NHS through taxes – but fails to say how it should be paid for
Nigel Farage has called for an end to the NHS being funded through taxes, but refused to say how it would be paid for instead.
The Reform UK leader sparked fresh fears that patients would be charged for accessing the health service if he won a general election, arguing the current model “does not work”.
In an interview on the eve of the local elections, Mr Farage said: “I do not want it funded through general taxation. It doesn't work. It's not working. We're getting worse bang for the buck than any other country, particularly out of those European neighbours.”
Our political correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:
Farage calls for end to funding NHS through taxes - but fails to offer alternative
More dogs at polling stations
Dogs have been photographed posing outside polling stations, as their owners encouraged people to do their "civic duty" and vote in the various elections happening across the country.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments