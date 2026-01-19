Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Robert Jenrick has urged fellow MPs considering a move to Reform UK to "make their minds up soon," following his own defection.

The politician, described as the former shadow justice secretary, who was sacked by Tory leader Kemi Badenoch on Thursday just hours before announcing his switch, stated the party is "moving fast”.

Speaking to LBC ahead of a Reform UK rally in his Newark constituency in Nottinghamshire, Mr Jenrick extended an invitation to MPs sharing the party's values, saying they are "welcome" to join.

Asked who he would like to see join the party, Mr Jenrick said: “Well, Nigel (Farage) has said that any member of parliament who shares our values and principles is welcome in Reform.

“But they’ve got to make up their minds soon, because this party is moving fast. And after the May elections, we really hope to have made massive progress across the whole of the country.”

During his speech to hundreds of Reform supporters, who welcomed him with cheers, Mr Jenrick said of his defection: “I have never felt stronger and more certain about anything I have done in my life.

“I was forced to resign and I rebelled against my own party to fight for something that would actually work.

“In joining Reform, I have resolved to never, ever defend the indefensible again.

Jenrick was speaking at a Reform UK rally in his Newark constituency in Nottinghamshire ( Jacob King/PA )

“I didn’t just leave the Conservatives because they can’t fix Britain, and they can’t, take my word for it … I left because Reform will fix Britain.”

Tory MP Andrew Rosindell announced on Sunday evening that he was the second Conservative MP to join Reform in the space of a week, after Mr Jenrick.

Mr Rosindell, who had been a Conservative member since 2001, said he was persuaded to resign as a shadow foreign office minister in Kemi Badenoch’s front bench because of the “failure” of the Conservative Party “on the issue of Chagossian self-determination”.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said the centre-right of British politics is “coming together as one under the banner of Reform”.

He told his supporters at the rally: “We will replace the Conservative Party as the main opposition party in British politics.

“The next general election may be our last chance to turn this country round and we are determined, and, you know what, we are going to win.”

Asked in an interview with the BBC before the rally if he was convinced he was not going to fall out with Mr Jenrick after a few days of working together, Mr Farage said: “So far, so good. There’s no reason why we should.”

He added: “He was odds-on favourite to be the next leader of the Conservative Party. He’s made this move because he believes in what we stand for.

“I think it was logical, perhaps inevitable, he was going to join us.”

Reform UK chairman David Bull said at the rally that the Tories can “never, ever be trusted again”.

He said: “Let me tell you, we have not seen the benefits of Brexit that we were promised, and that is down to poor planning and abysmal leadership.”

He added: “So, to recap, what did the Tories actually give us? They gave us open borders, a shattered economy and a broken healthcare system. Let me tell you, the Tories can never, ever be trusted again.”

He added that Reform was “utterly delighted” to welcome Mr Jenrick to the party, which now has seven MPs.