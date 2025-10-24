Reform-led council slammed over plan to spend £75,000 on flags

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Reform UK-led Nottinghamshire County Council is splurging £75,000 on new flag installations - prompting criticism the money could be better spent on services for local people.

The 164 flags are set to be displayed across 82 locations, costing the council £475 each - which will include brackets, traffic management and utilising cherry pickers.

Council leader Mick Barton said: “We just feel it’s the right thing to do, and it gives that feel-good factor, that’s what we’re doing it for.

“When people are putting all these St George and Union flags up, they’re not going to last forever...so we thought we would support the public in what they want but long-term we can use it for all sorts of events that’s going across the county.”

open image in gallery Mick Barton is the leader of Nottinghamshire County Council ( Facebook/Reform UK Nottinghamshire County Council )

Mr Barton said that flags will also be displayed for Remembrance Day, Armistice Day, Nottinghamshire Day, Christmas, and Easter, among other celebrations.

The decision has faced criticism from others in the council who feel it contradicts Reform UK’s promise that it would slash wasteful spending if elected.

Labour councillor Helen Faccio, who represents Toton, Chilwell and Attenborough, told the BBC she was "shocked but not surprised" by the announcement.

She said: "We heard when Reform came to power, that they would make council services more efficient and cut wasteful spending.

"Then we hear about huge spending on flags. My residents would say we should spend money filling potholes or investing in youth clubs.”

open image in gallery Nigel Farage wants to reduce unnecessary spending in councils ( PA )

Conservative councillor Sam Smith told the BBC: "To spend £75,000 of taxpayers' money on putting flags up seems a bit ridiculous to me. That should be spent on services.”

But Mr Barton believes the flags are not an example of wasteful spending and says that an upcoming efficiency review will save the council millions of pounds.

“The money has come from efficiencies that we have already made,” he said, but “there has been no cuts of services,” to fund the £75,000.

Earlier this year, Reform UK announced it would send its first unit to cut “wasteful spending” in councils, similar to Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (Doge).

The party’s leader Nigel Farage said: “As promised, we have created a UK Doge to identify and cut wasteful spending of taxpayer money. Our team will use cutting-edge technology and deliver real value for voters.”

The flags are set to be displayed in all districts across Nottinghamshire, including Rushcliffe, Broxtowe, Bassetlaw, Newark, Mansfield, Ashfield and Gedling. The decision does not have to be voted on, but councillors are able to object to the decision within the next five days.