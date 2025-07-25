Striking doctors will not hold this country to ransom, defiant Streeting tells BMA

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wes Streeting has accused the British Medical Association (BMA) leaders of trying to “hold the country to ransom” as junior doctors begin five days of strike action.

The health secretary also condemned the industrial action as “reckless” and said ministers were doing everything they could to minimise patient harm.

His comments came as it emerged that the hospital where one of the BMA leaders works has had to call a doctor off the picket line because of a risk to babies’ lives.

The industrial action began at 7am on Friday, with BMA members manning picket lines across the country.

Mr Streeting said NHS staff had cancelled leave and some junior doctors were “themselves ignoring their union to be there for patients. I’m extremely grateful to all of them”.

open image in gallery

But he said he could not guarantee there would be no disruption and no risk of harm to patients.

He said the BMA’s action was “irresponsible”, adding: “They had a 28.9 per cent pay award from this government in our first year, there was also an offer to work with them on other things that affect resident doctors working lives – and that’s why I think this is such reckless action.”

He added: “This government will not allow the BMA to hold the country to ransom”.

He also said the public and other NHS staff “cannot understand why the BMA has chosen to embark on this totally unnecessary, reckless strike action”.

open image in gallery Doctors on the picket line

NHS chief executive Sir Jim Mackey said that for this strike, the health service wanted to cancel fewer operations in a bid to focus on emergency care.

But he admitted that “in the end, capacity will have to be constrained by the numbers of people we’ve actually got who do just turn up for work”.

He also said further strikes were “possible” but added “I would hope not”.

Sir Keir Starmer made a last-minute appeal to resident doctors, saying the strikes would “cause real damage” as well as threaten to turn back the clock “on progress we have made in rebuilding the NHS over the last year, choking off the recovery”.

Before the strike began, Mr Streeting instructed hospitals to minimise disruption to appointments as safely as possible, as striking doctors had to feel the “pain” of taking industrial action.

In a transcript seen and reported by The Telegraph, Mr Streeting told NHS leaders: “It is really important that these strikes are not pain-free for resident doctors or the BMA, because otherwise we will see broader contagion across the BMA and potentially broader contagion across the public sector.”

open image in gallery Keir Starmer

The BMA has reached an agreement with Nottingham City Hospital that a doctor can be exempted from the strikes to work on the neonatal intensive care unit this weekend to ensure the ward has enough doctors to look after “very sick babies,” Dr Melissa Ryan told the Times.

Hospitals are encouraged to look for “derogations” to strike action, where junior doctors can be pulled off the picket line if patient safety is at risk.

Dr Ryan said: “I do know that we’ve granted a derogation already. It is actually at my work, with the babies on one of the neonatal units I work on. That is because it is an intensive care unit for babies… We don’t have enough senior staff to cover the doctors that aren’t there.. And actually, it is important to us that those very sick babies get a lot of care.”

The BMA argues that real-terms pay has fallen by around 20 per cent since 2008 and is pushing for full “pay restoration”.

The union took out national newspaper adverts on Friday saying that a “newly qualified doctor with years of medical school experience is on just £18.62 per hour”.