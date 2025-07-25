Streeting warns doctors must feel ‘pain’ of strikes to prevent further action
The health secretary has warned industrial action could spread to other public sectors
Striking doctors must feel the “pain” of taking industrial action to prevent the spread of walkouts in other public sectors, Wes Streeting has warned.
The health secretary has instructed hospitals to minimise disruption to appointments as safely as possible, as up to 50,000 junior doctors stage a five-day walkout in the latest row over pay.
Resident doctors, formerly known as junior doctors, have called for a 29 per cent pay increase and have taken to the picket lines across England from 7am on Friday, as part of a five-day walkout due to last until Wednesday.
In a transcript seen and reported by The Telegraph, Mr Streeting told NHS leaders: “It is really important that these strikes are not pain-free for resident doctors or the BMA, because otherwise we will see broader contagion across the BMA and potentially broader contagion across the public sector.”
It comes after Mr Streeting sent a personal letter to NHS resident doctors, saying: “I deeply regret the position we now find ourselves in.”
The health secretary said that while he cannot pledge a bigger pay rise, he has been committed to progress to improve doctors’ working lives.
He also said he does not now believe the British Medical Association’s resident doctors committee (RDC) has “engaged with me in good faith” over bids to avert the strike.
