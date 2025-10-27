Two Reform UK councillors kicked out of party

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two suspended Reform UK councillors have now been expelled from the party via email, a spokesperson has confirmed.

Kent County Councillors Bill Barrett and Robert Ford have been kicked out by email from Reform HQ which said they had “undermined” the interests of the party and brought it into “disrepute”.

Their removal comes after a leaked video of a Reform meeting saw council leader Linden Kemkaran telling members to “f****** suck it up” when they disagreed on big decisions.

With a budget of over £2.5bn, Ms Kemkaran also called the council a “shop window” for what Reform could do if it ran the country.

Mr Barrett, representing Ashford, had been critical of the council hierarchy and was one of four councillors suspended following the leaked video.

Kent County Council leader Linden Kemkaran with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage earlier this year (Gareth Fuller/PA) ( PA Wire )

Mr Ford, for Maidstone Rural West, was suspended after allegations of misconduct from an “unofficial complaint” from several female members of KCC staff.

A Reform spokesperson said: “Councillors Barrett and Ford have been expelled as their conduct undermined the interests of the party and brought Reform UK into disrepute.”

There have also been allegations of bullying from both members, which Reform has denied.

It said: “The party takes claims of bullying seriously.

“If there was any credible evidence of this we would not have hesitated to take action.”

The PA news agency has contacted Mr Barrett and Mr Ford for comment.