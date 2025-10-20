Four Reform councillors suspended after footage of tense meeting leaked

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four Reform UK councillors have been suspended after a video of their flagship council leader telling members to “suck it up” was leaked to the press.

Reform UK took control of Kent County Council (KCC) after winning 57 of the 81 seats at the local elections in May, overturning a 30-year Tory majority.

Footage of an online meeting where KCC leader Linden Kemkaran could be seen berating backbench councillors when they questioned her was released by The Guardian on Saturday.

Ms Kemkaran told members that KCC, which has an annual budget of more than £2.5 billion, is a “shop window” to show the country that Reform can govern competently.

There has been a rumoured split between many of Kent Reform’s backbench councillors and the appointed since they took over.

On Monday, Reform UK announced the suspension of four KCC councillors, including Paul Thomas who Ms Kemkaren threatened to mute during the meeting.

Their spokesperson said: “Cllrs Paul Thomas, Oliver Bradshaw, Bill Barrett and Maxine Fothergill have had the whip suspended pending investigation, following evidence that they brought the party into disrepute.”

It is understood that their suspension relates to the leaked video.

Ms Kemkaran told her councillors: “I am not a dictator or an autocrat. I like feedback, I like to discuss. I like to hear what everybody thinks.

“However, when it comes to making the really big decisions, and LGR is one of those really big decisions.

“Sometimes I will make a decision that might not be liked by everybody in the group, but I am afraid you are just going to have to f****** suck it up.”

On screen, Reform councillors were left visibly shocked by her comments.

Mr Thomas later questioned whether Reform had the “right leader and the right cabinet” before he was muted by the council leader.

Ms Kemkaran said that managing to avoid raising council tax by 5% would be the “best thing” for KCC.

“People are looking at us, they are judging us every single day, every single minute of every single day. Nigel knows that. He is super aware that we are the flagship council,” she said.

Opposition leader at KCC, Liberal Democrat Antony Hook said: “Reform are descending into deeper chaos every day.

“The people of Kent are being let down by an administration that has no idea what it’s doing and is breaking its promises on council tax.

“We learned in the leaked video that they have no respect for each other let alone respect for the public.”

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Reform’s leader in Kent said that Reform councils were ‘the biggest advert’ for what a Nigel Farage government would look like. Well, now we know what that means: complete chaos.

“All Farage’s talk on cutting council waste hasn’t come close. Now members of his flagship council are fighting like rats in a sack. Reform is in meltdown and it’s local residents who will pay the price.

“Only Labour can be trusted to renew Britain, secure our borders and put money back in people’s pockets. Reform have shown they aren’t up to the task and just can’t be trusted.”

Meanwhile, Reform also faces the prospect of a hefty tax bill as it investigates whether it underpaid VAT.

While political parties do not have to pay VAT on membership fees or donations, they are liable for the tax on income from ticket sales and merchandise.

According to The Times, tax experts said Reform likely received more than the £90,000 VAT threshold in such income last year and ought to have registered for VAT.

But, the newspaper said, Reform did not charge VAT until the end of April this year, although there is no suggestion the party deliberately sought to evade the tax.

If it is found to have underpaid VAT, Reform could face not only paying back the tax it owes, but also late payment charges and interest. Tax expert Dan Neidle suggested the overall bill could be in the region of £46,000.

A party spokesperson said: “We are currently in the process of fully reviewing our position in respect of VAT with the assistance of our appointed specialist VAT advisers.”