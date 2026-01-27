Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

GB News presenter Matt Goodwin – who once ate a page of his own book on live TV after making an incorrect election prediction – has been unveiled as Reform’s candidate for the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election.

Mr Goodwin was announced as the party’s candidate one day after Nigel Farage claimed Reform UK’s chances are “considerably better” after Labour blocked Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham from standing for the north-west seat.

Speaking at a party press conference in the constituency on Tuesday, Mr Goodwin, said: “This by-election is a referendum on Keir Starmer.”

The former university academic and honorary president of the Students4Reform organisation added: “It’s a chance for the hardworking, law-abiding, tax-paying people from this seat to have their say on Keir Starmer and to make political history.”

The right-wing activist sparked criticism last year when he was accused of suggesting people from minority ethnic backgrounds are not necessarily British, even if they were born in the UK.

open image in gallery The former academic was announced as the party’s candidate ( Reuters )

Following a mass stabbing on a train in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, Mr Goodwin, who appears as a presenter on GB News three times a week, blamed “mass uncontrolled immigration” in a post on X.

After it came to light the the suspect was born in the UK, Goodwin wrote: “So were all of the 7/7 bombers. It takes more than a piece of paper to make somebody ‘British’.”

The comments were criticised by the Liberal Democrats as “racist rhetoric” and a “disgrace”.

In 2017, the politics professor ate his own book live on Sky News after he wrongly predicted Labour would not poll as high as 38 per cent under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership. The party won 40 per cent of the vote.

open image in gallery In 2017, the politics professor ate his own book live on Sky News after he wrongly predicted Labour would not poll as high as 38 per cent under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership ( Getty )

The Gorton and Denton by-election is expected to take place on February 26, after former MP Andrew Gwynne stood down for health reasons last week.

The contest has sparked furious Labour infighting after Labour’s governing body, the National Executive Committee (NEC), voted on Sunday to Mr Burnham from standing in the seat.

The NEC officially cited concerns over the costs to the party of a mayoral election, but the block comes amid widespread speculation Mr Burnham could pose a significant leadership threat to Sir Keir Starmer.

A group of 50 Labour MPs have written to Sir Keir urging the NEC to reconsider the decision, which they described as a "real gift" to Reform UK.

open image in gallery The contest has sparked furious Labour infighting after Labour’s governing body, the National Executive Committee (NEC), voted on Sunday to Mr Burnham from standing in the seat ( PA Archive )

Labour’s political rival from the left, the Green Party, is also eyeing up its chances in the race.

But with tensions mounting internally in Labour, the signatories of the letter said there was "no legitimate reason" to block Mr Burnham, demanding Labour's NEC "re-evaluate" the decision.

Mr Farage said his party’s chances for wining the by-election were “considerably better” than before Mr Burnham was blocked from standing.

But Reform UK’s early campaigning in the area has already been criticised by political rivals, after chief whip Lee Anderson appeared to be posting pictures in the “wrong constituency”.

open image in gallery Matt Goodwin, right, made a speech after being introduced by the party’s chief whip Lee Anderson, left (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

In pictures posted on Facebook on Saturday, Mr Anderson joined activists near a building believed to be the Stanley House Function Rooms, a Greater Manchester venue outside the boundaries of Gorton and Denton.

Labour chairwoman Anna Turley said the party was “proving from day one they won’t stand up for local residents in Gorton and Denton – they can’t even find the constituency on a map”.

At Tuesday afternoon’s press conference, Goodwin declined to say whether he wanted the string of prominent former Conservative MPs who have recently defected to Reform to campaign on his behalf in Greater Manchester.

Asked whether he would be happy for figures such as ex-chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and former home secretary Suella Braverman to come up and help him in the race, he said: “I don’t think people at the top of Reform view it this way – I’ve never viewed it as a sort of Tory party 2.0.

“I’ve got lots of friends in the party who are former Labour people, former Lib Dem people, none of the above people.”