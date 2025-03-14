Reform UK on course to win Runcorn and Helsby by-election despite bitter civil war

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform UK is on course for a major upset in the Runcorn and Helsby by-election, according to the latest poll, despite a week of bitter infighting in the party.

The first poll of the constituency since MP Mike Amesbury quit after being convicted of attacking a constituent, forecasts Nigel Farage’s party will take the North West seat from Labour.

It comes after more than a week of rows in the insurgent right-wing party, with Mr Farage suspending one of its five MPs, Rupert Lowe.

In July’s general election, Mr Amesbury won the seat fr Labour with 22,358 votes, with Reform UK a distant second on 7,662.

open image in gallery Labour is facing an uphill battle after its former MP quit the seat in disgrace ( PA Wire )

But, with Sir Keir Starmer’s popularity plunging since Labour came to power, the Lord Ashcroft poll found Reform is likely to pick up 40 per cent of the vote, with Labour on 35 per cent.

It is a blow for Sir Keir and will be a relief for Mr Farage, with recent surveys indicating Reform’s surge in popularity since the general election may have stalled.

As well as facing headwinds due to sluggish growth and Sir Keir’s decision to scrap winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners, Labour faced an uphill battle to retain the seat after Mr Amesbury quit in disgrace.

He was last month given a 10-week suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to drunkenly punching a constituent, 45-year-old Paul Fellows, multiple times in the street.

open image in gallery The poll is a boost for Nigel Farage after more than a week of infighting in Reform’s ranks ( Getty )

The incident occurred on Main Street in Frodsham, Cheshire, in the early hours of 26 October, after Amesbury had been drinking. Upon arriving at a taxi rank, he was approached by Mr Fellows, who began to complain about a bridge closure in the town.

Footage showed Amesbury punch Mr Fellows in the head, knocking him to the ground, then follow him onto the road and start to punch him again, at least five times.

He was heard saying: “You won't threaten your MP again will you, you f****** soft lad?”

The by-election, the first since the general election, comes after Mr Farage suspended MP Rupert Lowe and said there was “no way back” into the party after a bitter row.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer said Labour candidate Karen Shore will be a champion for the people of Runcorn and Helsby ( PA Wire )

The pair have been at loggerheads since Mr Lowe questioned the Reform leader’s “messianic” tendencies, with the party revealing it had launched an investigation into his conduct just 24 hours after.

The suspension relates to “verbal threats” Mr Lowe is alleged to have made against Reform chairman Zia Yusuf. But Mr Lowe claims he is the victim of a political hit job.

The poll followed Labour selecting Cheshire West & Chester councillor Karen Shore as its candidate for the contest.

“Karen Shore will be a champion for the people of Runcorn and Helsby,” Sir Keir said.

“She’s local and her experience as a teacher and serving the community as a councillor will give people a strong voice in the House of Commons.”