Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Nigel Farage wins first sitting Tory MP defector as Danny Kruger joins Reform

Nigel Farage has seen the first sitting Tory MP defect to Reform UK in Prue Leith’s son Danny Kruger

Archie Mitchell
Political correspondent
Monday 15 September 2025 06:27 EDT
Comments
Danny Kruger has joined Nigel Farage’s Reform UK
Danny Kruger has joined Nigel Farage’s Reform UK (James Manning/PA Wire)

Reform UK has secured its first defection from a sitting Conservative MP as Danny Kruger joined Nigel Farage’s party.

The East Wiltshire MP has joined Reform to head up its preparations for government.

It takes the number of Reform MPs to five and follows a series of high-profile former Conservative cabinet members joining the party.

Nigel Farage has seen Danny Kruger join Reform’s ranks in the Commons
Nigel Farage has seen Danny Kruger join Reform’s ranks in the Commons (James Manning/PA Wire)

Nadine Dorries this month became the biggest Tory defector to Reform, declaring the Conservative Party “dead”.

Mr Kruger said there is a “crisis in the economy, crisis at the border, crisis in our streets and a crisis in our military”.

He said Britain “is not broken, but it is badly damaged” and that “something has got to give”.

Danny Kruger has joined Reform UK
Danny Kruger has joined Reform UK (PA Wire)

The MP said he hoped the Conservatives would learn lessons from their general election defeat last July, but lashed out at “a year of stasis… and sham unity that comes from not doing anything bold or difficult or controversial".

Mr Kruger has been outspoken about his views on subjects including assisted death, women’s right to bodily autonomy and the role of marriage in society.

At a 2023 National Conservatism conference, he stated that marriage between men and women was “the only basis for a safe and successful society”.

His mother, Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith, has spoken about how she is frequently attacked on social media for her son’s views.

This is a breaking story – more follows...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in