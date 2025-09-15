Nigel Farage wins first sitting Tory MP defector as Danny Kruger joins Reform
Nigel Farage has seen the first sitting Tory MP defect to Reform UK in Prue Leith’s son Danny Kruger
Reform UK has secured its first defection from a sitting Conservative MP as Danny Kruger joined Nigel Farage’s party.
The East Wiltshire MP has joined Reform to head up its preparations for government.
It takes the number of Reform MPs to five and follows a series of high-profile former Conservative cabinet members joining the party.
Nadine Dorries this month became the biggest Tory defector to Reform, declaring the Conservative Party “dead”.
Mr Kruger said there is a “crisis in the economy, crisis at the border, crisis in our streets and a crisis in our military”.
He said Britain “is not broken, but it is badly damaged” and that “something has got to give”.
The MP said he hoped the Conservatives would learn lessons from their general election defeat last July, but lashed out at “a year of stasis… and sham unity that comes from not doing anything bold or difficult or controversial".
Mr Kruger has been outspoken about his views on subjects including assisted death, women’s right to bodily autonomy and the role of marriage in society.
At a 2023 National Conservatism conference, he stated that marriage between men and women was “the only basis for a safe and successful society”.
His mother, Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith, has spoken about how she is frequently attacked on social media for her son’s views.
This is a breaking story – more follows...
