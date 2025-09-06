‘Farage No. 10’: All the merch being sold at the Reform party conference in Birmingham
‘Football-style’ merch has taken the lead at this year’s party conference
Reform UK members and party activists are queuing up at this year’s conference to purchase party branded football shirts, emblazoned with the names of MPs and key party figures.
The shirts, which are flying off the shelves, are being sold for £40 - or particularly keen activists can buy two for £75.
For those who wanted something cheaper there were £15 caps or football terrace themed scarves to cheer on their top team.
Rosettes appeared to have been sold out in less than 10 minutes but there were £3 pin badges for those who missed out.
It represents a fanatical edge to a conference where people are arriving in Union Jack shirts, women have light blue Reform themed nail polish, suave men have patriotic handkerchiefs in their top pockets.
Unlike last year, where most of the merchandise was manufactured overseas, the shirts are proudly marked with a “made in the UK” label.
It comes after Donald Trump also faced criticism for his MAGA merch which was mostly produced in China.
It comes as Reform kicks off it two-day annual conference on Friday, with speeches by its four MPs as well as former chairman Zia Yusuf.
There is a significant buzz at the conference, with members increasingly believing that Nigel Farage will be Britain’s next prime minister.
The eve of the conference saw former high-profile Conservative and Boris Johnson ally Nadine Dorries defect to the party, handing it a boost as it continues to surge in the polls.
In an interview with the Daily Mail, the ex-culture secretary said “the Tory Party is dead” and called for its members to “look to the future”.
Ms Dorries, 68, is the highest profile Tory to join Reform after defections from former party chairman Sir Jake Berry, former Wales secretary David Jones and Dame Andrea Jenkyns.
The conference will see Mr Yusuf, now in charge of the party’s Doge (department of government efficiency) unit lead a side event on crypto finance, while MP Lee Anderson is scheduled to appear at a conversation on the “crisis facing young men”.
Two Tory former cabinet ministers are also set to attend: Michael Gove will interview Mr Yusuf, while Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg will join a panel.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments