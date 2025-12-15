Reform UK to axe 68,000 civil service jobs if they win next general election

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform UK has announced plans to cut 68,500 civil service jobs should the party win the next general election.

The proposal, led by East Wiltshire MP Danny Kruger, who is overseeing the party’s preparations for government, aims to reduce the salary bill by 17 per cent and save taxpayers £5.2bn each year.

Speaking in Westminster, Mr Kruger detailed the financial impact: “That’s £4bn in averted salary costs, which will be realised within two years, and £1bn in averted pension contributions that will be realised in the years ahead.”

The party’s initial reform phase also includes investing an additional £400m, totalling £500m, into a bonus pot.

This fund is intended to reward “high-performing” civil servants, moving away from what the party views as “over-generous” pension contributions.

Mr Kruger insisted these plans would improve central government operations, describing them as “radical” and “thorough”.

Reform UK MP Danny Kruger, who is leading efforts to get ready for government, said the plan would cut the salary bill by 17 per cent and save the taxpayer £5.2bn a year ( Stefan Rousseau/PA )

He said: “Someone once said that a hard rain is going to fall on Whitehall, and I do see the need for serious weather, but after the rain, after the storm, there will be sunshine – it’s going to be a better place to work.”

Asked how he expected to attract talent to the civil service by reducing pension contributions that form a key draw for many to apply, he said: “We value people who have a long career in the civil service. Obviously, their pension should reflect their service.

“Nevertheless, we don’t want an organisation in which the main reason to work there is that you can look forward to a good pension once you retire.

“We want people to work for the public interest, and we want the type of people who will be incentivised by the opportunity of performance-related pay, rather than a distant and over-generous pension.”

He said he expected the cost of civil service redundancies to pay for itself within two years under Reform UK plans, based on it costing around £60,000 to let someone go.