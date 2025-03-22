Rachel Reeves to order civil service to cut £2bn from budget

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The civil service will be told to slash more than £2 billion a year from its budget by the end of the decade as part of the government’s spending review.

The Cabinet Office will tell departments to cut their administrative budgets by 15 per cent, which is expected to save £2.2 billion a year by 2029-30.

They will first be asked to reduce budgets by 10 per cent by 2028-29 in a bid to save £1.5 billion a year, which the head of the FDA union said equates to nearly 10 per cent of the salary bill for the civil service.

Administrative budgets include HR, policy advice and office management rather than frontline services.

open image in gallery Rachel Reeves is expected to unveil spending cuts at her spring statement on Wednesday ( PA Wire )

Departments will receive instructions in a letter from Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden in the coming week, The Telegraph reported.

A Cabinet Office source said: “To deliver our Plan for Change we will reshape the state so it is fit for the future. We cannot stick to business as usual.

“By cutting administrative costs we can target resources at frontline services – with more teachers in classrooms, extra hospital appointments and police back on the beat.”

FDA general secretary Dave Penman said the union welcomed a move away from “crude headcount targets” but that the distinction between the back office and the front line is “artificial”.

“Elected governments are free to decide the size of the civil service they want, but cuts of this scale and speed will inevitably have an impact on what the civil service will be able to deliver for ministers and the country,” he said.

“Whilst we welcome the move away from crude headcount targets, the distinction between back office and front line is an artificial one.

“The budgets being cut will, for many departments, involve the majority of their staff and the £1.5 billion savings mentioned equates to nearly 10 per cent of the salary bill for the entire civil service.”

He urged ministers to set out what areas of work they are prepared to stop as part of spending plans.

“The idea that cuts of this scale can be delivered by cutting HR and comms teams is for the birds,” Mr Penman added.

“This plan will require ministers to be honest with the public and their civil servants about the impact this will have on public services.”

The move comes after Sir Keir Starmer vowed to reshape the “flabby” state and slash the cost of bureaucracy, and ahead of the chancellor’s spring statement.

Rachel Reeves is expected to unveil spending cuts as she seeks to balance the books after disappointing growth figures and higher-than-expected borrowing.