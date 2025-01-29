Watch Rachel Reeves' major speech live as chancellor lays out growth plans
Watch live as Rachel Reeves makes a major speech on the economy on Wednesday (29 January), during which she will pledge to “fight” for “growth” and say that Britain “can do so much better.”
In her address from Oxfordshire, the chancellor will say the country has “fundamental strengths” but has been “held back” and accepted “stagnation."
The speech is expected to include support for the expansion of Heathrow Airport – an issue which some Cabinet ministers have previously spoken out against – and reiterate Labour's support for the redevelopment of Manchester United’s Old Trafford.
It comes after Cabinet ministers were ordered to ditch policies that could stand in the way of growing the economy.
Ms Reeves will say: “Low growth is not our destiny, but that economic growth will not come without a fight. Without a government that is on the side of working people. Willing to take the right decisions now to change our country’s course for the better.”
