Rachel Reeves faces winter fuel cuts protests in her own Leeds constituency

Rachel Reeves is set to face protests in her own constituency against her decision to strip winter fuel payments from millions of pensioners.

The protests, organised by the Unite trade union and the Yorkshire and Humber Pensioners’ Convention, will take place in Leeds on Thursday – just days before farmers descend on London in a row over the chancellor’s tax hikes.

Ministers have defended the changes, saying they have to “get the money from somewhere” and blaming the last Conservative government for leaving a £22bn black hole in the public finances.

But critics have warned many pensioners will have to choose between heating and eating this winter, especially if Britain suffers a cold snap.

New polling by Survation shows that in Ms Reeves’ own constituency of Leeds West and Pudsey, just a third of voters support the introduction of means testing for the winter fuel allowance. Meanwhile, 68 per cent of voters think it is unfair that pensioners on incomes as low as £220 a week will no longer get the money to help pay their fuel bills.

( Danny Lawson/PA Wire )

Nearly three quarters, 72 per cent, are also worried about themselves or a family member affording their heating bills this winter.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "The campaign opposing the pickpocketing of pensioners is now coming to the chancellor’s own backyard. Her own constituents don’t support the policy and neither does the rest of the country.

“The government needs to rapidly rethink this tin-eared cut. It is simply wrong that winter fuel payments have been slashed while the mega-wealthy remain untouched."

Yorkshire and Humber Pensioners Convention secretary Fran Postlethwaite said: “Labour ending the universal winter fuel payment will take away a lifeline for millions of pensioners, at a time when energy bills are increasing.

“Around one million pensioners are likely to fall through the cracks, eligible for pension credit and the winter fuel payment but not claiming it. Benefits like this should be universal. It’s not too late for Labour to restore this benefit to stop many pensioners from freezing this year.

Just days later, on 19 November a massive protest by angry farmers will take place in Westminster.

The number of attendees is now expected to easily exceed the original 5,000 to 10,000 estimated by the organisers, Farming Forum.

Ms Reeves’ is under pressure for her controversial decision to impose a 20 per cent inheritance tax on farmland worth more than £1 million for the first time since 1992.

Critics say the tax hike will destroy family farms which make up around two thirds of Britain’s agricultural base.

Details of the protest, seen by The Independent, show it will be led by farmers’ children on toy tractors “signifying the impact of the devastating budget on the future of farming and the countryside”.

Celebrities including Jeremy Clarkson and politicians are also expected to take part, with speeches outside Downing Street.

Ms Reeves has described her tax changes as “fair and proportionate” and has insisted that it will only affect around one in four farms.