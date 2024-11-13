Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Police and organisers of a massive protest by angry farmers have had to relocate the event in Westminster because Trafalgar Square is not big enough to contain the numbers of people who plan to attend.

The protest is due to take place on 19 November with numbers of attendees now expected to easily exceed the original 5,000 to 10,000 estimated by the Farming Forum which is organising it.

The gathering of people from farming communities around the country is a response to chancellor Rachel Reeves’ controversial decision to impose a 20 per cent inheritance tax on farmland worth more than £1 million for the first time since 1992.

Critics warn that the new tax grab will destroy family farms which make up around two thirds of Britain’s agricultural base. The issue has been further enflamed by a leading Labour figure John McTernan suggesting that the country does not need family farms.

open image in gallery Farmers are angry over the government’s proposals to reform inheritance tax (Owen Humphreys/PA) ( PA Wire )

A small protest limited to 1,800 people had been organised by the National Farmers Union (NFU) but such was the strength of feeling on the issue that the Farming Forum have organised a much bigger protest on the same day in the capital.

The Independent has seen details of the planned Farming Forum protest with those taking part asked to start gathering in Richmond Terrace, Whitehall from 11am.

The march will be led by farmers’ children on toy tractors “signifying the impact of the devastating budget on the future of farming and the countryside”, say organisers.

And it is expected that protesters will be joined by celebrities including Jeremy Clarkson and politicians with speeches outside Downing Street. It will also be addressed by NFU president Tom Bradshaw who has been extremely critical of the government’s announcement.

Ms Reeves has described her tax changes as “fair and proportionate” and has insisted that it will only affect around one in four farms.

open image in gallery Chancellor Rachel Reeves budget will impose a 20 per cent inheritance tax on farmland worth more than £1 million for the first time since 1992. ( PA Wire )

There have been concerns that wealthy individuals have been buying up farmland as a means of avoiding inheritance tax.

Among the critics is the the British entrepreneur Sir James Dyson who has himself invested in thousands of acres of farmland.

An email to participants asks them “to wear their boots and wellies as a sign of working people” - mocking Labour recent election pledge that they would not impose extra taxes on “working people”.

It adds: “All attendees are asked to bring with them British produce to make a mass Food Bank donation. To avoid unnecessary congestion at Richmond Terrace, four drop off locations will be arranged at key transport hubs across London. These will be announced in due course and circulated with a link for financial donations. All food and financial contributions will then be kindly distributed to those in need by City Harvest.”

In a bid to avoid the angry scenes recently experienced in the Netherlands when angry farmer protests spraying slurry, the email warned: “The organisers remind all attendees of their responsibilities to, not only themselves, but also, the reputation of the farming industry.

“We therefore ask that all attendees ensure that Richmond Terrace and the surrounding areas are left as they are found, including removing all litter and campaign materials.

“Organisers remind attendees that they should not bring machinery. Trouble will not be tolerated, and organisers continue to work closely with the Metropolitan Police to ensure the safety of all involved, given the family nature of the event.”

The Countryside Alliance, set up in the late 1990s to protect rural communities from Tony Blair’s reforms, said it would be supporting the protests, urging its supporters - many of whom are farmers - to stand in solidarity with farming families across the country who have been “thrown under the bus” as a result of family farm tax.