Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachel Reeves former top adviser has joined leading economists in warning that her decision to abandon income tax rises in the upcoming Budget and pursue smaller interventions will “overcomplicate” the system.

The chancellor was widely expected to hike income tax in her fiscal plans later this month to fill a significant hole in the public finances. But the Financial Times has reported she has “ripped up” her earlier proposals and will look at different ways to shore up the fiscal deficit.

However, economists have warned that the chancellor will not be able to create the buffer zone she wants to protect the UK against further global shocks by relying on introducing “inefficient” new taxes.

The revelation late on Thursday night has been taken as a sign of a government in panic after another week of damaging headlines following an attempt by figures in Downing Street to brief that health secretary Wes Streeting was planning a coup.

Lord Jim O’Neill, the former Treasury minister and Goldman Sachs boss who was brought in by the chancellor to be her economic adviser in Opposition, described the developments as “bothersome”.

open image in gallery Reeves has ditched income tax rises ( AFP or licensors )

He said: “I’m surprised. If it means their defaulting to accumulated fringe, possibly growth damaging taxes again, it will be bothersome.”

The decision to not increase income tax means that a shopping basket of smaller interventions is now back on the table.

This includes a gambling tax, a bank levy tax, various wealth taxes including a mansion tax on properties valued at £2million and over.

Stephen Millard, deputy director of the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) warned: “There are two dangers here. First, by resorting to smaller changes to lots of marginal taxes, the chancellor risks making the overall tax system ever more complicated and inefficient (in the sense of creating more distortions in the economy).

“Second, this would make it harder for the chancellor to build a large buffer against her fiscal rules. As we’ve seen over the past year, having a small buffer creates uncertainty and endless speculation about further tax rises given it would only take a small downgrade in the UK’s growth prospects to wipe the buffer out.”

Isaac Delestre, senior tax analyst at the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said: “We obviously don't know how much she's looking to raise, but the risks of doing something unnecessarily economically damaging increase if she is going to look to raise large amounts from smaller taxes.”

He suggested: “One other obvious option that could raise a lot of money is looking at income tax thresholds (the Labour manifesto pledge on IT, NICs & VAT only talks about rates of income tax). Although worth noting that in real terms thresholds have already come down a lot since 2021 because they've been frozen in real terms.”

open image in gallery Lord Jim O’Neill was an adviser to Ms Reeves ( PA )

However, Bloomberg reported that Ms Reeves received an improved fiscal forecast from her budget watchdog putting the fiscal hole at £20bn, leading her to drop plans to raise income tax rates, people familiar with the matter said.

A black hole of £20bn is challenging but much less than the £30bn to £40bn previously estimated.

The chancellor had seemed to lay the groundwork to hike income tax in an attempt to fill the hole in the public finances, warning earlier this week that keeping to the manifesto would signal “deep cuts” to public investment.

But the Financial Times has reported that she has now abandoned those plans over fears they could anger both voters and backbench Labour MPs.

One Labour MP told The Independent: “I don't think they have a clue.”

“They're making even good news look bad.”

It was also understood that chief of staff Morgan McSweeney and welfare secretary Pat McFadden’s warnings about breaking Labour’s manifesto pledge on not raising income tax, national insurance or VAT had won the argument.

Culture secretary Lisa Nandy said on Friday morning that ministers are working on “making the fairest possible choices”.

Speaking to Times Radio, she described Budgets as “the subject of a lot of work and careful consideration and, in our case as a government, about making the fairest possible choices so that we can help the economy to grow, and we can also ease the pain that people have been put through over the last decade-and-a-half.”

The decision on income tax was said to be communicated to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) on Wednesday, when the chancellor submitted a list of “major measures” to be included in her Budget on 26 November, according to the FT.

An income tax rise would help her bridge a fiscal black hole estimated by some economists to be as much as £50bn, but it would also break Labour’s clear manifesto pledge not to raise income tax, national insurance or VAT.