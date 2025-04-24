Reeves moves to appease Trump with new vision for global trade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachel Reeves has made a dramatic bid to appease Donald Trump in an apparent bid to ensure a UK-US trade deal can get agreed.

Speaking to finance leaders on a trip to Washington DC, the chancellor has made a bold call for a new global trading system which would correct “excessive imbalances” between different countries and trading blocs.

Her remarks are a direct attempt to deal with the issues raised by President Trump when he unleashed sweeping global tariffs earlier this month which sent shockwaves through stock markets before being abruptly paused for 90 days.

open image in gallery Rachel Reeves is in Washington for talks on a UK-US trade deal ( Kirsty O'Connor/Treasury )

Speaking at the International Monetary Fund’s biannual meeting on Thursday, Ms Reeves said: “I am proud that the UK has its global, open reputation, and it is one I want to strengthen.

“But the world has changed and so must we. We are in a new era of global trade. And in that new era, we need a system that provides security for working people, stability for businesses, and prosperity for national economies.”

She added: “To deliver this, we need to do three things: tackle excessive global trade imbalances, reduce barriers to trade, and promote strong multilateral institutions.”

The UK was on the lower end of President Trump’s threatened tariffs - at 10 per cent instead of the 20 per cent on exports from the EU - despite the US having a trade surplus with Britain.

Nevertheless, there are fears that they could cost the UK economy thousands of jobs not least in the automotive industry, which will be hit by 25 per cent tariffs.

President Trump used the US’s trade deficits with countries around the world as a reason for imposing the tariffs which now threaten the global economy.

But the UK is racing to complete a trade deal with the Trump administration before the 90-day pause comes to an end in early July.

Ms Reeves hopes her proposals will help create a global trade system that provides security for working people, stability for businesses, and prosperity for national economies in a world that has changed.

open image in gallery Trump is angry about trade deficits ( AFP via Getty Images )

To spearhead the drive for reform, the chancellor will hold talks with counterparts in Washington about the reform agenda ahead of upcoming meetings of the G7 and International Monetary Fund later this year.

She is due to meet Trump’s US Treasury secretary Scott Bessant in the hopes that it will help get the trade deal over the line.

Already, the UK has signalled that it will cut tariffs on US cars imported to the UK from 10 per cent to 2.5 per cent and shelve the proposed digital services tax.

Earlier, Ms Reeves, said: “This government is meeting the moment to protect fair and open trade. Following recent announcements reducing tariffs and support for the zero-emissions vehicles industry, today's package will help businesses compete fairly with international exporters, supporting a world economy that provides stability and fairness for working people and businesses alike."