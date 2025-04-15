Parents to get help teaching children basics to be ready for school with new website

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson will today launch a new website to help parents teach their children the basics so they are ready to start primary school.

The new Starting Reception website, developed by education charitable foundation Kindred Squared along with schools and parents, is being launched to coincide with parents today learning about which primary school their children will attend amid fears that the “covid babies” born during lockdown may be the least prepared for school yet.

It follows growing evidence of four-year-olds starting primary school being unable to even climb stairs or take off their own coats.

Advice on the new website on helping parents to teach their children essential survival skills for school such as going to the toilet on their own and even recognising their own names will be included.

open image in gallery Bridget Phillipson ( Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire )

Speaking to The Independent, Ms Phillipson said: “It's crucial to understand that giving every child the best start in life begins long before they walk through the school gates. That’s why we’re supporting Kindred on our collective effort to get tens of thousands of children school ready.”

The intervention comes amid growing concerns over an information gap between what many parents consider “school readiness” to be and the reality of what is needed for them when they start reception.

The alarming gap was highlighted by teachers in the latest Kindred Squared annual report on school readiness.

This year’s survey found that teachers and parents have very different views on what school readiness means; with nine out of 10 parents saying they thought their child was ready for school, but according to teachers, only one in three children were actually ready.

Meanwhile, one in five parents had not heard about school readiness at all.

Worryingly the survey found many children were even unable to climb staircases while one in four were unable to go to the toilet themselves.

Already schools are being asked by Keir Starmer’s government to supervise brushing teeth because it is not happening in many homes.

About one out of every four, external five-year-olds in England has had tooth decay - and in poorer areas, it is one in three.

The latest findings were partially blamed on children being born during lockdown when interventions at home were at a minimum or non-existent.

The new definition of school readiness will list recommendations in four categories for children arriving at reception, to help them develop a range of abilities and the confidence to get off to a flying start.

These include growing independence, building relationships and communication, physical development and healthy routines.

Each category will include links to expert organisations offering practical steps for parents or carers to try and build these skills into their child’s daily lives.

open image in gallery Primary school children brushing teeth ( PA )

Activities with advice for parents will include how to teach their children to use the toilet by themselves; being able to take turns and share toys; recognising their names; hanging coats on pegs; paying attention for short periods of time; drawing, painting or colouring in; and talking about their feelings

There will also be support to help their children to be active for at least three hours a day, limiting screen time, putting their own coats on, brushing their teeth twice a day, and being able to use cutlery.

Ms Phillipson has spoken in the past about how important school was in getting her out of poverty when she was young.

She said: “Finding out where your child will be starting school is a big moment for any family, and it often comes with a mix of excitement and questions about what lies ahead.

“I want to reassure parents that this government is laser focused on ensuring we have the best education system in the world, with every child supported to thrive in life and work.

“To achieve this, it’s crucial to understand that giving every child the best start in life begins long before they walk through the school gates. That’s why we’re supporting Kindred on our collective effort to get tens of thousands of children school ready.

“Because school readiness is more than a milestone — it’s the foundation for everything that follows in a child’s education and later life. That’s why improving school readiness is at the heart of our Plan for Change.

“We will measure our progress through tens of thousands more children reaching a good level of development by the end of reception. To help get there, we’re taking real action — rolling out free breakfast clubs from this month and expanding access to school-based nurseries in September, to give every child the best possible start in life.”

Schools and nurseries working with millions of families are sending and sharing a link to the new Starting Reception website created by a unique, collaborative group of leading early years organisations in what is the biggest push to improve ‘school readiness’ ever seen.

This is the first time that such a large group of organisations involved in education, parenting and early years have come together to define what being ready to start reception actually means, and what they recommend for parents, carers and children. Until now there has been no official description of “starting reception” skills.

Felicity Gillespie, director of Kindred Squared said: “Our annual school readiness reports consistently highlight a persistent problem. There is a deeply worrying gap between what teachers expect children starting in reception to be able to handle from day one when compared with what parents say their children are able to do.

“This new definition, backed by many leading experts and trusted partners, will help parents and carers ensure their children reach school readiness milestones so that they can be confident they are ready to start school and thrive from day one.”

Molly Devlin, Director of Early Years at Ark Start, a nursery group based in London, said: “The Starting Reception website is an important resource for parents and carers, with clear, practical guidance on what starting school involves and how to help children feel confident and ready. At Ark Start, we work very closely with families and see the positive impact that the right support at the right time can make.”

The new Starting Reception website can be found on https://startingreception.co.uk/