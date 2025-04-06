Education secretary Bridget Phillipson can be Keir Starmer's star domestic performer – he needs them – as David Blunkett was for Tony Blair and Michael Gove for David Cameron. Both education secretaries built on what their predecessors had done before forging off in their own direction. That's exactly what she must do. More on that later.

Let me say at the outset that, though I think she's right on her early years focus, breakfast clubs and capital investment, I don't agree with all she's done. I've given much of my life to independent schools and have seen the good they can do across the board. Rather than damaging them, as she is by removing VAT exemption, she could have encouraged state and independent schools to work together. Why not learn from some of the best schools in the world? Nor do I approve of her limiting the freedoms of academies, one of the great success stories of the last 20 years, a stance that has brought her mass and avoidable loss of support from serious educators.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson ( PA Wire )

But moving her in a reshuffle would be an act of education vandalism from which No 10 would find it hard to retain credibility. Britain would have had 13 education secretaries in 15 years, a rate of churn never seen before in Whitehall in history. It would shine an uncomfortable spotlight too on Labour's record with female education secretaries.

Certain kinds of female ministers don't chime with Labour's macho No 10. Ellen Wilkinson, its first education secretary, was left in the lurch: rumours that she would be moved in a reshuffle by Clement Attlee were said to be a factor in her unexplained death through sleeping pills. Under Tony Blair, Estelle Morris resigned saying she did not feel up to the job. But if she was good enough to be appointed, No 10 should've given her the support to do that job.

If No 10 today doesn't like what Phillipson is doing, why did they support it initially? The “easy come, easy go” attitude of prime ministers to education secretaries has done nothing for the quality of schooling and universities, and is a stain on the office of PM.

Phillipson has exceptional qualifications for being education secretary, and can be exactly the leader the sector needs. Her record of gritty endeavour from a humble background to achieve a place at Oxford and glittering success beyond gives her an authenticity many of her cabinet colleagues lack. She is ferociously bright, devours books, can recite Shakespeare's plays, loves music. After a series of joyless Gradgrind figures at the summit of education, she's exactly the kind of rounded figure education needs.

When did we last have an education secretary who not only plays, but coaches sport regularly (in her case, hockey)? Despite some bruises, the sector still overwhelmingly likes and respects her. That's really not common with education secretaries.

She has the chance to reshape her story. No 10 and the education establishment are telling her she has “to get the system right”. One hundred per cent wrong. That's not the priority. Giving all pupils (every single child) a proper education is. It's the pupils, stupid.

To become the star she can be, she needs to tackle three glaring issues, leaving the Gove structure of independence for academies fundamentally untouched with one exception. She should tackle the high pay for academy bosses. The money is intended for pupils, not to go into the pockets of top people. The argument that senior school leaders, like university vice-chancellors, will not come forward without very high pay has always been total nonsense.

So what are the issues she needs to tackle? First schools where all pupils achieve. At present one third, already the most vulnerable and many with special education needs, are failed. Schools should find out what all young people can do: not what they cannot.

Second, we need breadth as well as depth. Why should every child at independent schools have rich opportunities in the arts, in sport, in leadership and character development? She needs to outline a roadmap where such breath will be the right of all at state schools. Employers want rounded, characterful recruits, not exam-ticking boffins.

Third, the biggest factor to hit education in 100 years, AI: she needs to ensure it is introduced in the interests of all learners, especially the most vulnerable, and that she provides strong leadership now to address the damage done by existing social media. She must ensure human intelligence, human empathy, relationships and identity are embedded at the core of education, or AI will rip the heart out of our young people and our schools.

What a prize that would be. Britain's first AI education secretary who ensures enhanced standards, greater breadth, improved mental health and achievement for all young people. We would have schools again that teachers flock to join not leave, and where young people love to be.

The next month will decide which direction No 10 lets her take. The decision to take education seriously. It will be a much bigger factor in the 2029 general election then the NHS. Ensuring these three improvements will sort it out, and will forge the way Starmer's entire government will come to be seen.

Anthony Seldon's book ‘Truss at 10: How Not to be Prime Minister’ has just been published in paperback