Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Yvette Cooper has said she has seen some “disturbing information” relating to the future plans of proscribed terror group Palestine Action, urging people not to protest in support of the organisation.

Speaking ahead of a major demonstration to protest the decision to ban the group, the home secretary warned the public that “this is not a non-violent organisation”, adding that more information about the group is likely to be revealed in future court cases.

It comes after Downing Street on Monday warned: “Those who seek to support this group may yet not know the true nature of this organisation”.

Yvette Cooper said she had seen ‘some disturbing information referring to future planning’ by Palestine Action ( PA Wire )

The move to ban Palestine Action came after two Voyager aircraft were damaged at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on June 20, an incident it subsequently claimed, which police said caused about £7 million worth of damage.

Speaking to Sky News on Tuesday, Ms Cooper said: “The proscribing process is based on detailed security assessments and security advice to me as home secretary, and I have to take that immensely seriously.

“It's based on violent action and injuries that this group has taken, including on national security targets, but also injuries to people, and also some disturbing information referring to future planning as well.

“So that's the information that I have to take immensely seriously when making those proscribing decisions.”

Speaking ahead of a planned mass protest in support of the group taking place on Saturday, Ms Cooper said: “I do understand there will be people who do not know, who are wanting to protest, what the nature of this group is.

“Let's be clear: this is not about Palestine or protesting about Palestine. This is about a particular, narrow, specific group that has both a violent record and information and about future planning as well.

“More of that information is likely to be really revealed once court cases come through, and can't be in advance. But I would say to people, this is not a non violent organisation.”

The Metropolitan Police and other forces nationwide have warned anyone found to be expressing support for Palestine Action will be arrested, following the government’s decision to ban the organisation last month.

Defend Our Juries said it planned to bring together at least 500 people for its planned demonstration against the ban on Saturday with organisers “very confident” they have recruited enough participants, a spokesperson for the campaign group said.

But they have denied that its planned mass protest will try to overwhelm the police and justice system.

A High Court ruling on Wednesday decided that Palestine Action’s co-founder Huda Ammori had several “reasonably arguable” beliefs in her challenge over the group’s ban that would be heard at a three-day hearing in November, but a bid to pause the ban temporarily was refused.

The ban means that membership of, or support for, Palestine Action is now a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison, under the Terrorism Act 2000.

More than 200 people were arrested at a wave of protests across the UK in response to the proscription last month, as part of the campaign co-ordinated by Defend Our Juries.

Many of the protesters were detained after writing and holding up the message “I oppose genocide I support Palestine Action” on placards or pieces of cardboard.