Palestine Action hunger strikers have initiated legal proceedings against the government, with a legal firm representing the activists submitting a pre-action letter to Justice Secretary David Lammy.

The move comes as several imprisoned members, including one who has refused food for 51 days, have been hospitalised due to rapidly deteriorating health.

The letter, dispatched on Monday, outlines the group’s intention to pursue legal action, citing the government’s alleged abandonment of its own prison safety policy framework.

Strikers claim they have sent multiple letters to Mr Lammy, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister, but have received no response.

Seen by the Press Association, the urgent communication demands a response within 24 hours, stressing that the issue is a "matter of urgency" as "our clients’ health continues to deteriorate, such that the risk of their dying increases every day."

It further requests "an urgent meeting with the proposed defendant to discuss the deterioration of our clients’ health and to discuss attempts to resolve the situation."

open image in gallery Amu Gib is one of the prisoners to have been admitted to hospital ( Prisoners For Palestine )

Since the hunger strike commenced on 2 November, seven prisoners have been admitted to hospital.

Among them are Amu Gib, 30, held at HMP Bronzefield in Surrey, and Kamran Ahmed, 28, from Pentonville Prison in London.

Gib, now on day 51 of their strike, was hospitalised on Saturday and reportedly requires a wheelchair due to their rapidly declining condition. Ahmed is currently on day 43 of his strike.

Last Thursday, emergency physician Dr James Smith warned journalists that some of the activists "are dying" and require specialist medical intervention.

The prisoners face charges related to alleged break-ins or criminal damage carried out on behalf of Palestine Action, prior to the group being banned under terrorism legislation.

Gib is accused of breaking into RAF Brize Norton and spray-painting two RAF Voyager planes. Ahmed faces charges of causing £1 million of damage with sledgehammers at the UK site of an Israel-based defence firm near Patchway, Bristol, in August 2024.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson stated: "We strongly refute these claims. We want these prisoners to accept support and get better, and we will not create perverse incentives that would encourage more people to put themselves at risk through hunger strikes."

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer previously affirmed that "rules and procedures" are being followed, while Prisons minister Lord Timpson has maintained that the service is "very experienced" in handling hunger strikes, possessing "robust and working" systems.

Lord Timpson added that the Prison Service "will not be meeting" any prisoners or their representatives.