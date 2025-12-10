Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Justice Secretary ‘proposes major change’ to childhood criminal records

David Lammy announces 'swift courts' in justice reform
  • Justice Secretary David Lammy is reportedly considering a proposal to wipe childhood criminal records.
  • The initiative aims to simplify the criminal records check system and prevent minor teenage offences from negatively impacting adult job prospects.
  • Reports indicate that youthful transgressions are currently disclosed to employers even in middle age.
  • Mr Lammy confirmed that opportunities to simplify the criminal records regime, especially for childhood offences, will be considered to ensure clarity and proportionality.
  • The Ministry of Justice supports helping young offenders turn their lives around, while maintaining public safety, and is actively exploring reforms to the system.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in