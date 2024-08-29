Nigel Farage threatens to never go to the pub again if outdoor smoking banned

Support truly

Nigel Farage has said he will “never go to the pub again” if Labour’s mulled outdoor smoking ban comes to pass.

Writing in The Telegraph, the Reform UK leader claimed “the Puritans are on the march” after details emerged of the leaked plans, which suggest the government is considering banning smoking in outdoor areas including pub gardens.

Sir Keir Starmer said on Thursday that he is considering tougher rules on smoking, telling reporters on a trip to Paris: “yes, we are going to take decisions in this space, more details will be revealed.”

The proposed ban would see smoking banned in some outdoor spaces, extending to nightclubs, sports venues and small parks. Perhaps most controversially, the new rules would also ban smoking outside of pubs, even if they have private gardens.

This aspect has drawn particular criticism from Mr Farage, who says the plans shows Labour’s “authoritarian socialist state control instincts and mentality.” He accused the government of ignoring drug abuse, instead implementing policies that will “kill off the traditional pub forever.”

Reform leader Nigel Farage has often been pictured enjoying pub culture (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

He added: “For my own part, I simply would not go to the pub ever again if these restrictions are imposed. I know that many who read this will be non-smokers and some perhaps anti-smokers. Intolerance of the behaviour of others and the belief in bans and state control seem to be more popular today than ever.”

The prime minister said the proposed ban would be implemented to combat smoking-related health concerns, telling reporters: “My starting point on this is to remind everybody that over 80,000 people lose their lives every year because of smoking.

“This is a preventable series of deaths and we’ve got to take action to reduce the burden on the NHS and the taxpayer.”

The ban would come as part of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which was first introduced by Rishi Sunak in April. This was the piece of legislation which would ban smoking for future generations, making anyone aged 15 or younger in 2024 unable to ever legally buy a cigarette.

This law was revived by Labour at their inaugural King’s Speech, but did not mention the outdoor smoking ban. However, it could still be added at a later stage.

Unlike Mr Farage, many health officials have backed the measure. Deborah Arnott, chief executive of the charity Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) said the government was “catching up with what the public expects, and that’s not to have to breathe in tobacco smoke in places like children’s play areas and seating areas outside pubs, restaurants and cafes”.