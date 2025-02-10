Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour MP Oliver Ryan has become the second MP to apologise for making “unacceptable and deeply disappointing” comments in a WhatsApp group.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer faces calls to widen his party’s investigation into allegations of offensive messages on the chat, which has already led to the sacking of former health minister Andrew Gwynne.

Mr Ryan, who is gay, appeared to mock a fellow Labour MP over his sexuality in exchanges in the WhatsApp group called “Trigger Me Timbers”, The Daily Mail reported.

The Burnley MP said he deeply regrets the comments and would not make them today.

open image in gallery Labour MP for Burnley Oliver Ryan is also under investigation over the WhatsApp group messages ( PA Media )

The chief whip will be speaking with Mr Ryan and “no action is off the table”, a government source said.

Mr Gwynne, the 50-year-old MP for Gorton and Denton has also been suspended from the party after it was claimed he posted a number of “antisemitic”, “sexist” and “racist” messages on the group.

While Mr Gwynne has apologised and is now being investigated, there are concerns another Labour MP and councillors, thought to have been members of the group, were also involved or failed to report the comments.

Mr Ryan said: "Between 2019 and early 2022, I was a member of a WhatsApp group created by my MP and former employer, Andrew Gwynne. Some of the comments made in that group were completely unacceptable, and I fully condemn them. I regret not speaking out at the time and I recognise that failing to do so was wrong.

"I did not see every message, but I accept responsibility for not being more proactive in challenging what was said. I also made some comments myself which I deeply regret and would not make today and for that, I wholeheartedly apologise. I will co-operate fully with the Labour Party's investigation."

open image in gallery Andrew Gwynne is MP for Gorton and Denton ( PA )

The Conservative Party on Sunday evening demanded the investigation be widened.

Richard Holden, the Tory shadow paymaster general, said: "With hateful remarks being spewed by such senior Labour figures, getting to the bottom of this situation should be Sir Keir Starmer’s top priority.

“Sir Keir should not hide behind process to delay action, especially with concerns that there were more Members of Parliament, councillors and Labour members involved.”

In one message, seen by the Mail on Sunday, Mr Gwynne allegedly wrote a mock reply to a complaint from a 72-year-old constituent.

He is said to have written: “Dear resident, F*** your bins. I'm re-elected and without your vote. Screw you. PS: Hopefully you'll have croaked it by the all-outs.”

He is also accused of making racist comments about veteran Labour MP Diane Abbott and sexist comments about deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, the paper claimed.

When members of the WhatsApp group asked if Marshall Rosenberg, a conflict resolution expert, would attend a local Labour party meeting, Mr Gwynne reportedly said: “No. He sounds too militaristic and too Jewish. Is he in Mossad?

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer, pictured, kept Andrew Gwynne on after becoming Labour leader despite Mr Gwynne being a close ally of Jeremy Corbyn ( AP )

Labour’s housing minister Matthew Pennycook confirmed there will be an investigation, but could not say if others in the chat would be suspended by the party.

"I don't know, personally, what other people on that WhatsApp conversation have said. I've been very clear, there's an investigation taking place into the whole incident," he told Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips on Sky News.

He added: "What the public can take from the way the prime minister has acted decisively in this case to dismiss Andrew Gwynne is that if any other Labour MP or minister falls short he will act to uphold the highest standards in public office."

The language Mr Gwynne reportedly used in messages is "completely unacceptable" and "in some instances, it's deeply concerning", Mr Pennycook added.

Asked about alleged antisemitic remarks made in the WhatsApp group, he said: "An investigation is taking place, and any action that needs to follow from that investigation will be seen through.

"I don't think anyone can be in any doubt about this prime minister or this government's commitment to upholding the highest standards in public office and to rooting out antisemitism from the Labour Party, root and branch."

Mr Gwynne was one of the few close allies of Jeremy Corbyn to survive the change of leadership.

In a statement, he said: “I deeply regret my badly misjudged comments and apologise for any offence I’ve caused. I’ve served the Labour Party all my life and it was a huge honour to be appointed a minister by Keir Starmer.

“I entirely understand the decisions the PM and the party have taken and, while very sad to have been suspended, will support them in any way I can.”