Health minister Andrew Gwynne sacked over WhatsApp messages

Health minister Andrew Gwynne has been sacked over alleged “antisemitic” and “racist” comments posted on a WhatsApp group.

Mr Gwynne becomes the latest former ally of Jeremy Corbyn to be ousted by Keir Starmer after reportedly making antisemitic comments and “joked” about a pensioner constituent, saying he hoped she died before the next election, according to the The Mail on Sunday.

He is also accused of making racist comments about Labour MP Dianne Abbot, and sexist remarks about deputy prime minister Angela Rayner, the paper claimed.

Sir Keir has made it clear that he will not tolerate antisemitism in the party after the issue almost destroyed Labour’s reputation under Corbyn. Another ally of the former leader Rebecca Long-Bailey was sacked in 2020 from the shadow cabinet for retweeting an antisemitic post on social media.

open image in gallery Andrew Gwynne said he deeply regretted his ‘badly misjudged’ remarks ( X )

A government spokesperson said: "The prime minister is determined to uphold high standards of conduct in public office and lead a government in the service of working people.

“He will not hesitate to take action against any minister who fails to meet these standards, as he has in this case.”

A Labour spokesperson confirmed Mr Gwynne had been suspended as a member of the Labour party. “We are investigating comments made in this WhatsApp group in line with the Labour Party's rules and procedures.

“Swift action will be taken if individuals are found to have breached the high standards expected of them as Labour Party members,” it said.

In one message to a constituent, Mr Gwynne is reported as saying: “Dear resident, F*** your bins. I'm re-elected and without your vote. Screw you. PS: Hopefully you'll have croaked it by the all-outs.”

Mr Gwynne said: “I deeply regret my badly misjudged comments and apologise for any offense I’ve caused. I’ve served the Labour Party all my life and it was a huge honour to be appointed a minister by Keir Starmer.

“I entirely understand the decisions the PM and the party have taken and, while very sad to have been suspended, will support them in any way I can.”

The Gorton and Denton MP said he hoped a 72-year-old woman would soon be dead after she dared to ask about her bins, The Mail on Sunday reported.

Gwynne was one of the few leading allies of Corbyn to survive the change of leadership having been national campaign coordinator for the former leader.

He has been part of Wes Streeting’s team in health and was a junior minister in the Department for Health and Care before his sacking today.

Nigel Huddleston, co-chairman of the Conservative Party, said: ''There is a clear contempt for pensioners in the Labour Party. This clearly goes beyond Andrew Gwynne and there is a rot in Labour that needs fixing. Andrew Gwynne should not remain a member of the Labour Party - they need to act.''