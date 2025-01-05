Elon Musk says Reform needs new leader and Nigel Farage ‘doesn’t have what it takes’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Elon Musk has suggested that Reform UK needs to replace Nigel Farage with a new leader.

The Tesla tycoon said Mr Farage, who founded the party and is credited with its recent surge in the polls, “does not have what it takes”.

His call for change comes as a bitter blow after days of Mr Farage fawning over the world’s richest man, describing him as “a hero” and claiming he makes Reform “look cool”.

open image in gallery Nigel Farage and Party treasurer Nick Candy have met Mr Musk in the US (Stuart Mitchell/Reform UK) ( PA Media )

Just hours after Mr Farage was on TV praising Mr Musk, he took to his social media platform X to declare: “The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn’t have what it takes.”

He had been expected to hand a multi-million pound donation to Reform to aid its efforts to win the next general election amid a feud with prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.

It is also unclear why Mr Musk has withdrawn his support from Mr Farage, who he met at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mansion alongside Reform treasurer Nick Candy just weeks ago to discuss the party’s ground game and financing. Mr Farage and Mr Candy described their hour-long meeting as “great”.

But the dramatic u-turn comes after Mr Farage refused to join Mr Musk’s calls to release jailed political activist Tommy Robinson.

On Friday night Mr Farage heaped praise on Mr Musk, who is reportedly mulling a multi-million-pound donation to the Reform party, calling him a “hero figure, especially for the youth”.

open image in gallery Nigel Farage distanced himself from Elon Musk over his support for jailed political activist Tommy Robinson ( PA Wire )

But, after Mr Musk on X shared a call to “free Tommy Robinson”, Mr Farage said: “He sees Robinson as one of these people that fought against the grooming gangs. But of course the truth is Tommy Robinson’s in prison not for that, but for contempt of court.

“We’re a political party aiming to win the next general election. He’s not what we need.”

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is serving an 18-month prison sentence for contempt of court, which began in October.

Pollster Luke Tryl, UK director at More in Common, said: “Leave aside everything else, this shows Musk has no handle on UK politics.

“Absent Farage, Reform would have been a postmark in history post election and likely failed to win seats. Like him or not, and many don’t, he has an ability to connect with people most politicians can’t reach.”

Despite distancing himself from Mr Musk over Robinson, Mr Farage bent over backwards on Sunday morning to defend the billionaire’s incendiary X posts about home office minister Jess Phillips and Sir Keir.

Mr Musk suggested Jess Phillips “deserves to be in prison” for denying requests for the Home Office to lead a public inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Oldham.

He also attacked Sir Keir Starmer, saying the Prime Minister failed to bring “rape gangs” to justice when he was director of public prosecutions.

Reform UK leader Mr Farage told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme that Mr Musk had used “very tough terms” but that “free speech was back” on X under his ownership.

open image in gallery Health Secretary Wes Streeting defended Jess Phillips and Sir Keir Starmer (PA) ( PA Wire )

He said that “tough things get said… by both sides of the debate”, adding that Mr Musk’s ownership of X makes it a place for “proper open debate”.

Mr Farage said: “This man happens to be the richest man in the world, but equally, the fact that he’s bought Twitter now actually gives us a place where we can have a proper open debate about many things…

“We may find it offensive, but it’s a good thing, not a bad thing.”

By contrast, Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said Mr Musk’s claims are a “disgraceful smear” considering the Labour minister’s efforts to support victims of abuse.