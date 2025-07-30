Nigel Farage under investigation by parliamentary watchdog

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is under investigation by Parliament’s standards watchdog, it has emerged.

A probe has been opened into the "registration of an interest".

Nigel Farage told The Independent the inquiry was opened following a complaint from a member of the House of Lords, but added: "It is not to do with any undeclared income".

open image in gallery Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage is under investigation (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

A spokesman for Nigel Farage added that, following the complaint, “the Commissioner for Standards is doing his job”.

The investigation was opened on July 28, according to the commissioner’s official website, and is under paragraph 5 of the code of conduct.

This says that “members must fulfil conscientiously the requirements of the House in respect of the registration of interests in the Register of Members’ Financial Interests. New members must register all their current financial interests, and any registrable benefits (other than earnings) received in the 12 months before their election within one month of their election, and members must register any change in those registrable interests within 28 days.”

open image in gallery Earlier this month the commissioner found Rachel Reeves inadvertently breached parliament’s rules by failing to declare gifts on time. (Jane Barlow/PA) ( PA Wire )

Earlier this month the commissioner found that Rachel Reeves had inadvertently breached parliament’s rules by failing to declare gifts on time.

The chancellor was probed over free theatre tickets, which she failed to add to her register of interests within 28 days.

She blamed “an oversight” for her initial failure to declare the gifts, which included tickets to an adaptation of the classic children’s novel Ballet Shoes at the National Theatre over Christmas.

This is a breaking story – more follows...