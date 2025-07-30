Nigel Farage under investigation by parliamentary watchdog
Probe has been opened into the Reform UK leader
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is under investigation by Parliament’s standards watchdog, it has emerged.
A probe has been opened into the "registration of an interest".
Nigel Farage told The Independent the inquiry was opened following a complaint from a member of the House of Lords, but added: "It is not to do with any undeclared income".
A spokesman for Nigel Farage added that, following the complaint, “the Commissioner for Standards is doing his job”.
The investigation was opened on July 28, according to the commissioner’s official website, and is under paragraph 5 of the code of conduct.
This says that “members must fulfil conscientiously the requirements of the House in respect of the registration of interests in the Register of Members’ Financial Interests. New members must register all their current financial interests, and any registrable benefits (other than earnings) received in the 12 months before their election within one month of their election, and members must register any change in those registrable interests within 28 days.”
Earlier this month the commissioner found that Rachel Reeves had inadvertently breached parliament’s rules by failing to declare gifts on time.
The chancellor was probed over free theatre tickets, which she failed to add to her register of interests within 28 days.
She blamed “an oversight” for her initial failure to declare the gifts, which included tickets to an adaptation of the classic children’s novel Ballet Shoes at the National Theatre over Christmas.
This is a breaking story – more follows...
