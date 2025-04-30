Rachel Reeves investigated by parliament’s watchdog
Blow to Labour as news of probe emerges on eve of local elections in England
Rachel Reeves is being investigated by parliament's standards commissioner it has emerged, less than 24 hours before voters go to the polls in England’s local elections.
The probe, into a "registration of interest" listed by the chancellor, will come as a blow to Labour ahead of what are expected to be a difficult set of elections.
MPs have to register within 28 days any interest which someone might reasonably consider to influence their actions or words.
The standards commissioner’s website says that its inquiry, which opened on Tuesday, is under paragraph 5 of the code of conduct.
This says that “members must fulfil conscientiously the requirements of the House in respect of the registration of interests in the Register of Members’ Financial Interests. New Members must register all their current financial interests, and any registrable benefits (other than earnings) received in the 12 months before their election within one month of their election, and Members must register any change in those registrable interests within 28 days.”
This is a breaking news story, more to follow
