Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Electoral Commission has been asked to investigate cryptocurrency donations to Reform UK amid claims Nigel Farage may have “abused his public position as an MP”.

The Lib Dems have requested an investigation after the commission’s quarterly report last week revealed that Thai-based crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne had given Reform a £9m donation - the largest ever political donation by a single living person.

Reform has said none of the donation from Mr Harborne - who sometimes goes under the Thai name Chakrit Sakunkrit - was in cryptocurrency. But it has declined to answer other questions on cryptocurrency donations that Mr Farage has publicly claimed that the party has received.

In the letter to the commission, the Lib Dems raised concerns over “a potential conflict of interest” which could “undermine public trust in the integrity of our political system”.

On 29 May, Mr Farage announced that Reform would be the first British party to accept political donations in cryptocurrency following the example of Donald Trump’s campaign in the UK.

open image in gallery Nigel Farage addressing a rally in Falkirk on Saturday ( Getty Images )

The donation by Mr Harborne was given on 1 August. The following month, on 23 September, Mr Farage used an interview on LBC on to namecheck Tether - one of the cryptocurrencies, along with cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex, that Mr Harborne has shares in - when he said he was going to the Bank of England to argue against curbs on crypto.

He told Nick Ferrari: “We should hang on to this and wait till they mature - and secondly, Nick, I'm going to go tomorrow to say this, you know, Tether is a stable coin. Stable coins are the way which money goes from conventional currencies through into cryptocurrencies and back again. Tether is about to be valued as a $500bn company.

“You know, stable coins, crypto - this world is enormous and I've been urging for years that London should embrace it.”

A few weeks later, on 22 October, Mr Farage told Reuters that Reform UK had already received "a couple" of donations in the form of crypto assets, without giving further details.

Mr Farage has been promoting cryptocurrency since May when he appeared at the Bitcoin Conference in Las Vegas and said that Reform UK would launch a “crypto revolution” and introduce a Crypto Assets and Digital Finance Bill.

open image in gallery Christopher Harborne gave £9m to Reform ( Christopher Harborne )

In a speech in the City of London on 3 November, Mr Farage again called for the deregulation of crypto.

He said: “Secondary lending is exploding and could come back to bite us. We’ve ignored the burgeoning global markets in digital assets, stablecoins and crypto. The City succeeded by innovating and taking risks; we’ve done none of it. We should lead in these 21st-century sectors.”

Reform have not answered questions sent by The Independent on who has given the party crypto donations, how much it has received and what type it received - or whether the party had a stash of Tether when Mr Farage promoted it on LBC.

In her letter to the commission, Lisa Smith, the Lib Dem’s shadow spokesperson for the Cabinet Office, said: “The sequence of events raises serious questions about whether the public promotion of Tether by the party leader may have been connected to, influenced by, or otherwise associated with this substantial financial contribution.

“It also raises the question of whether any private commitments were made to give Tether a central role in the ‘Crypto Revolution’ that Nigel Farage has committed his party to delivering if they take power.

“Even the perception of a link between political advocacy and major corporate donations risks undermining public trust in the integrity of our political system.”

She went on: “There is also a strong case, in the public interest, for Mr Farage to declare if any donations were received in the form of cryptocurrency. There is a disturbing possibility that Reform was in possession of Tether when Mr Farage promoted the coin - which would be an abuse of his public position and role as a member of Parliament.”

The Electoral Commission has stated that no political party has registered crypto assets as donations. Political parties have until the end of January to report donations it has received from 1 October onwards.

The spokesperson said: “No political party has reported any donations that they have identified as cryptocurrency.

“Donations in crypto assets would be reported by political parties as ‘non-monetary’ donations. As with all non-monetary donations, details regarding the nature of the donation would be available to view in the donation details on our political finance database.

“Donations must be valued in British pounds (GBP) at the time of receipt of the donation. The value in GBP is the market value of the crypto asset, for example the exchange rate of the payment provider, or if unavailable the exchange rate on a major exchange at the time of receipt.”

Labour’s chair Anna Turley has also called for an investigation. She said: “Nigel Farage has some serious questions to answer.

“After boasting about taking crypto donations and putting on a front for big crypto firms – it appears nothing has been declared.

“Farage needs to urgently come clean and clarify whether Reform have misled the public or if they have misled the Electoral Commission. He should provide a detailed account of who is funding him, to assure the public there’s been no wrongdoing here.”

Meanwhile, the Tories have also raised concerns by tabling a number of questions in Parliament to the communities secretary on whether crypto regulation needs to be dealt with in the Elections Bill.

Mr Farage stated in a press conference on Thursday that Mr Harborne had wanted nothing in return for his donation.

He said: “Does he want anything in return for his money? I promise you absolutely nothing. Do I speak to him regularly? Maybe once a month, maybe once every six weeks, but certainly not more than that.”

He later insisted he was “very, very comfortable and confident in the case of Mr Harborne that we know where his money comes from” when asked about Reform’s due diligence of the donation.

A Reform UK spokesperson said last week: “This quarter’s figures show the incredible progress Reform UK is making. This is further evidence that we have all the momentum in British politics.”

The Independent has contacted Reform for comment.