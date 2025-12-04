Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage’s push to get to Downing Street has received a huge boost after new figures revealed that a billionaire entrepreneur donated a record £9m to Reform UK.

Christopher Harborne, who previously donated to the Tories under Boris Johnson, gave what is thought to be the biggest donation given to a party by a living person.

The British-born businessman, who now lives in Thailand, made his money as an aviation entrepreneur and crypto investor.

He previously gave sizeable donations to the Brexit Party - Reform UK’s predecessor - in 2019 and 2020, but had not donated to politics for five years before gving Reform the money in August.

Reform UK’s total donations of £10.5 million were the largest of any party during the period, followed by the Conservative Party which received just under £7 million.

open image in gallery Christopher Harborne gave £9m to Reform ( Christopher Harborne )

Labour received £2.5 million while donations totalling just over £2 million were given to the Liberal Democrats.

Mr Harborne is yet another former ally of Mr Johnson to have backed Farage and Reform UK. He travelled with Mr Johnson to Ukraine when he was prime minister and had given him a well publicised £1 million donation.

Despite living in in Thailand for more than 20 years, and holding a Thai passport and sometimes going by his Thai name, Harborne has made a considerable amount of donations into British politics.

It comes as the late More in Common polling puts Reform a long way ahead on 30 per cent with the Tories and Labour both on 21 per cent.

Reform was also helped with a £500,000 donation from property developer Nick Candy, who was a high profile defector from the Tories last year.

Another £100,000 was given from William Alan McIntosh, the founder of Emerald Investment Partners, an investment company. Reform was also given a £50,000 donation by Viscountess Rothermere, the wife of the owner of the Daily Mail and its parent company, DMGT.

open image in gallery Mr Farage’s hopes to win the general election have been fuelled by the massive donation (Stefan Rousseau/PA ( PA Wire )

It is believed that the £9 million given to Reform UK is the largest political donation on record from a living person, and second only to who Lord Sainsbury left £10 million to the Conservatives in his will in 2023 after his death.

The lack of big donations had previously been one of the biggest question marks over whether Mr Farage and Reform UK could translate support in the polls with success at general elections.

It provides money for them to develop their policies as well as invest in their campaign machine both on the ground and through national advertising.

In the previous round of donations Reform had struggled coming in third behind the Tories and Labour.

The donations come amid a row over Labour postponing new mayoral elections by two years to 2028 because they are concerned that Reform will sweep them all next May.